Renewed Hope: Decatur woman's journey to find her place in church

Today, on Easter Sunday, Sharon McCoy will lift her voice in song for the first time in years and fill New Eden Church with a promise of hope and love. It is a hope and love the 41-year-old Decatur woman has clung to during life’s challenges and trials.

“Easter means renewed life to me. There’s no way, going through the trauma I went through, that I should even be part of the Easter story,” McCoy said. “But because of God, I am. The trauma doesn’t define me anymore.”

That trauma included facing racism and prejudice, watching her father, a victim of a drunk driver, die, and holding her mother as she suffered a fatal heart attack.

Her trials began while growing up in Gary, Indiana — a steel mill town that then had a median income below $15,000. To escape the high poverty and struggling schools, McCoy’s family enrolled her at a church-affiliated school 16 miles east of Gary.

“The town where I went to school was highly racist,” McCoy said. “The students would wear Confederate ties on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. They used the N-word all the time. They had a skewed view of slavery. A lot of the time I ended up laughing at their jokes because I didn’t know what else to do. I’m in therapy now partly because of it.”

As a child, McCoy’s family attended a church she now describes as “cultish” and “fundamentalist.” The church, McCoy said, discouraged her from pursuing a career, demonized her for being overweight and silenced her voice.

“My goal in life was not to have a career. I was told I should get married and have my husband take care of me while I stayed home with the kids. That ideology stayed with me for a long time. Not until I was 36 did I retrain my brain and go, ‘No, Sharon, you’re going to have to take care of yourself,'” said McCoy, who will turn 42 on Thursday.

The church’s negative impact on her life really became apparent to McCoy after her father’s death at the hands of a drunk driver in March 2001.

“I was with my father when he died. We were on our way to the gym when a drunk driver hit us head on. My father died on impact. When he passed away, the church told us God made it happen because we were bad people,” said McCoy, who moved to north Alabama in her early 20s to live close to her sister.

More tragedy would follow. On May 30, 2021, a Sunday, the day McCoy and her mother would typically go out for brunch, McCoy awakened to what she thought was her mother sleep-walking.

“I was helping her get back into bed when she dropped dead right at my feet from a massive heart attack. Losing my mom felt like a gut punch from God,” McCoy said.

When Joel McCarty, lead pastor of New Eden Church, heard about the death of McCoy’s mother, he reached out to her.

“I knew Joel. We had mutual friends. When my mom passed away, Joel just reached out. He and other people from New Eden brought food to me,” McCoy said.

Last year, McCoy started attending New Eden Church. In the church housed on Bank Street in downtown Decatur, McCoy rediscovered her faith in the church community.

“I consider Sharon a sister and have enjoyed watching her grow,” McCarty said. “Sharon is fun, sweet and very perceptive. She brings a joy, unique perspective and sincerity to New Eden. She’s very sincere about her faith and her relationships.”

To emotionally deal with her mother’s death, McCoy began going to counseling.

“During counseling, I learned that I had to trust that God’s love for me was big enough that I could get angry at him. I was finally able to be vulnerable. Some of my prayers are full of cuss words, but that is me being real and not just saying, ‘God, I thank you for giving me this trial.’ I’ve finally allowed God to really come into my life,” McCoy said.

That renewed faith drives McCoy both professionally, as a teacher, and personally. Currently, McCoy teaches pre-K at Piney Chapel Elementary in Limestone County.

“I get to minister while I teach. I get to find resources for people. My school is very rural,” McCoy said. “I get them linked to free medical evaluations, show them where to go for free food and tell them where they can go for free activities for the children.”

McCoy earned a bachelor’s in education from Maranatha Baptist University and, in 2021, two master's degrees in early childhood education and special education from Grand Canyon University. She'll begin the 2022-2023 school year at Austinville Elementary in Decatur.

Along with ministering through her work, McCoy ministers at church, performing with the worship team.

For the first time in decades, McCoy will use her voice to worship freely on Easter.

“I sung at my old church, but there was so much criticism that I shut my voice down for 20 years. It feels amazing to sing again. I don’t feel like I’m being judged. It feels freeing because I’m able to use something beautiful that God created in me and not keep it hidden. When I’m up there, I’m just singing to God,” McCoy said.

During Easter service, McCoy will sing “Thank You Jesus for the Blood.” The lyrics include, “There at the cross you paid the debt I owed, broke my chains, freed my soul. For the first time I had hope … . Thank you Jesus, you have saved my life, brought me from the darkness into glorious light.”

“The song talks about how life happened when Jesus allowed himself to be crucified and go through that devastation. Devastation is part of life and the only way to new life,” McCoy said. “The devastation and trauma don’t define me. The surviving defines me. The victory defines me. It’s about the triumph, not the trials.”