Orientation / City Council Mtg.

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Trump donor Nelson Peltz held a fundraiser for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in Florida last month, CNBC reported on Monday. The $5,000-per-plate event attracted at least 50 executives, many of them notable Republican donors, as well as Manchin himself, who said he plans on running for reelection in 2024, according to one attendee.
A spokesperson for Peltz confirmed the fundraiser at the former Wall Street executive’s $95 million Palm Beach, Florida, estate. “Mr. Peltz supports Mr. Manchin,” Anne Tarbell told CNBC in an email. “He believes Mr. Manchin is a rare elected politician...
Comments / 0