PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The unimaginable heartbreak of Sunday’s mass shooting at a party in Pittsburgh involving hundreds of teenagers is starting to set in. According to police, 10 people were shot at the party Sunday morning. Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17 years old and seniors in high school, were killed. (Photo Credit: Provided) Brown’s mother was heartbroken as KDKA spoke with her over the phone on Monday. Meanwhile, school leaders said they’ll remember Steffy-Ross as a considerate and respectful boy. Brown’s mother did not want to do an interview on camera, as she started making arrangements for her son’s funeral, but she...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO