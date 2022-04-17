ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Barrio Logan Science and Art Expo kicks off San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering

By Clara Benitez
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXpBQ_0fBdj1Jr00

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering is kicking off a new series of events this year.

Instead of a one-day festival at Petco Park, officials within the organization decided to have smaller events in several neighborhoods around the area, starting off with Barrio Logan.

The Barrio Logan Science and Art Expo features more than 50 vendors specializing in culture, science, and art. The expo had a mixture of competitions, art displays, live exhibits and hands-on booths for guests to try.

14-year-old Ukrainian refugee separated from family at border

“It warms my heart when you see a student super excited about science and something that they never thought was possible or that it is fun,” said Rita Hughley with Illumina- one of the main sponsors for the event.

Hughley says the overall goal is for kids in underrepresented communities to see themselves in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) fields.

“An engineer came to our school as kind of a career day, and I never saw someone that looks like me so that allowed me to see that it is possible,” said Hughley.

Padres fans, businesses welcome back baseball in San Diego

Engineering major at San Diego City College, Naomi Webb, says it was science fairs like the one held today that sparked her interest in STEAM.

“I’m really glad to be out in the community and showing kids the same thing you know getting them excited about science,” said Webb.

The next scheduled event will be held in North County on May 1, free of charge and open to all ages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

‘Extremely dangerous and violent’ escapee recaptured in O.C.

The man described by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office as being an “extremely dangerous and violent criminal” has been recaptured, the office announced Sunday. Ike Souzer, 18, escaped from electronic monitoring and a halfway house, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. On Sunday, he was captured by a task force comprised of multiple Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Society
Local
California Sports
Laredo Morning Times

Lenin, Mao sculpture kicks off downtown San Antonio art enclave

A shiny steel sculpture of Mao Zedong balancing on the head of Vladimir Lenin was the talk of San Antonio when it debuted downtown early March. Local developer James Lifschutz partnered with Centro San Antonio to turn a once unused downtown courtyard into an art enclave and public space, according to a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fairs#San Diego City College#The Barrio Logan Science#Ukrainian#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy