When Julio Urias made his season debut for the Dodgers, the biggest concern was his velocity. Sitting just above 91 mph, Julio was way down from his career average on his fastball. That could be attributed to a lot of things, the most likely being the shortened Spring Training. But the fact that he only induced 4 swings and misses was a very big concern for him.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO