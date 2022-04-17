Quitman County RiverFest returns after pandemic-related hiatus

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Crowds weathered the morning rain for Quitman County’s annual RiverFest. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the small but mighty county was ready to have its family-friendly event return.

Leslie Culver is the founder of the Strength of a Village Organization; her organization worked with the Quitman County Civic league to reinstate the festival.

“It’s been three years,” Culver said. “We wanted to give our community something to look forward to. A positive reason to reunite and come out and reconnect.”

Main Street was lined with vendors selling everything from flowers to food to jewelry. Some were local, while others traveled from as far as Tennessee. Considering the amount of planning that went into this event, vendors were not about to let the weather dampen their plans.

Vendor Mary Hall stood behind her display of flowers, looking to spread her love of flowers with attendees of the festival. At her boutique, “Mary’s Flowers,” each flower has a unique meaning; she came to the festival to share her expertise with shoppers.

Kranulett Richardson with the Eufaula Tuskegee Alumni Club says though it was her first time attending RiverFest, she felt a personal connection while setting up her booth on Main St.

“I was telling someone earlier, my parents got married in Quitman County 65 years ago,” Richardson said. “My booth was directly across from the courthouse so it’s definitely sentimental being here today. I plan on coming back year after year because there’s great music, great food and a lot of fabulous people here today.”

Another vendor, Tykivious Grier, shares a personal tie to Quitman County. Grier says he grew up going to RiverFest; now, as a representative for the Family Wellness Outreach Center of Georgia, he says it’s his turn to give back to the community.

The event also celebrated local talent, as dancers and a marching band performed for the crowd.

Below are interviews with some of the vendors in attendance:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.