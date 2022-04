When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s style, her daughter North West is her biggest critic.In a recent interview with Vogue, the Skims founder admitted that her eight-year-old daughter North has strong thoughts about her mother’s fashion choices, especially if it’s an entirely black outfit. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian said during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference on Tuesday. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”Kardashian added: “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course]...

