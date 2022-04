REVERE (CBS) – Kevin Doherty has combined his two passions, being a Revere firefighter and making pizzas, into one by turning a fire truck into a food truck. It was an idea that many people thought was a bit off. “I thought he was nuts, when he pulled up one day in the thing and said he was going to get an oven for it, I said ‘What are you going to do with the oven?,” Revere firefighter Justin Lally told WBZ-TV. “I might have been called crazy once or twice before in my life. When I started to tell people this is...

REVERE, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO