The following is a press release from LSU Sports Communications:. Birmingham, Ala. (WAFB) - It seemed like it was meant to be. The work. The long hours on the course. The patience to withstand another rain delay two hours into the championship match. It all was there for LSU when junior Latanna Stone made a short put on 18 to halve the hole, win her match 1UP and clinch the 2022 Southeastern Conference Women’s Golf Championship for LSU.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO