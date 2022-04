Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in awe after Kyrie Irving almost won it for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their playoff series with the Boston Celtics. After trailing by as much as 15 points, the Nets battled back in the fourth quarter to keep it a tight contest. Irving stepped up his game even further, scoring 18 of his 39 points in the final period. The veteran guard also banked the clutch triple to give Brooklyn the 114-111 lead with 45.9 seconds left to go.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO