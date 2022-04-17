ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104

By HILLEL ITALIE
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Music executive Art Rupe, whose Specialty Records was a premier label during the formative years of rock ‘n roll and helped launch the careers of Little Richard, Sam Cooke and many others, has died. He was 104.

Rupe, who was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2011, died Friday at his home in Santa Barbara, California, according to the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation. The foundation did not release his cause of death.

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native was a contemporary of Jerry Wexler, Leonard Chess and other white businessmen-producers who helped bring Black music to a general audience. He founded Specialty in Los Angeles in 1946 and gave early breaks to such artists as Cooke and his gospel group the Soul Stirrers, Little Richard, Lloyd Price, John Lee Hooker and Clifton Chenier.

“Specialty Records’ growth paralleled, and perhaps defined, the evolution of Black popular music, from the ‘race’ music of the 1940s to the rock n’ roll of the 1950s,” music historian Billy Vera wrote in the liner notes to “The Specialty Story,” a five-CD set that came out in 1994.

Rupe's most lucrative and momentous signing was Little Richard, a rhythm 'n blues and gospel performer since his teens who had struggled to break through commercially. In a 2011 interview for the Rock Hall archives, Rupe explained that Little Richard (the professional name for the late Macon, Georgia, native Richard Penniman) had learned of Specialty through Price, sent a demo and for months called trying to find out if anyone had listened. He finally demanded to speak to Rupe, who dug out his tape from the reject pile.

“There was something in Little Richard’s voice I liked,” Rupe said. “I don’t know — it was so exaggerated, so over emotional. And I said, ‘Let’s give this guy a chance and maybe we can get him to sing like B.B. King.‘”

Initial recording sessions were uninspiring, but during a lunch break at a nearby inn Little Richard sat down at a piano and pounded out a song he had performed during club dates: “Tutti Frutti,” with its immortal opening shout, “A-wop-bop-a-loo-mop-a-wop-bam-boom!”

Released in September 1955 and one of rock n’ roll’s first major hits, “Tutti Frutti” was a manic, but cleaner version of the raunchy original, which featured such rhymes as “Tutti Frutti/good booty.” Rupe noted that Little Richard’s performance was transformed when he accompanied himself on piano.

“Up that up to that point Bumps (producer Robert “Bumps” Blackwell) was having Little Richard just be a vocalist,” Rupe said. “The neck bone connected to the knee bone or something; his voice and his playing sort of gave it a lift.”

Critic Langdon Winner would liken Little Richard’s Specialty recordings to Elvis Presley’s Sun Records sessions as “models of singing and musicianship that have inspired rock musicians ever since.”

Little Richard’s other hits with Specialty included such rock classics as “Long Tall Sally,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Rip it Up” before he abruptly (and temporarily) retired in 1957. Specialty also was home to Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” (with Fats Domino on piano); Don and Dewey’s “Farmer John”; Larry Williams’ “Dizzy Miss Lizzy,” which the Beatles later covered; and music by such leading gospel acts as Dorothy Love Coates, the Swan Silvertones and the Pilgrim Travelers.

Rupe was known for how little he paid his artists and engaged in an exploitative practice common among label owners in the early rock era: Having performers sign contracts leaving him with much or all of the royalties and publishing rights. Little Richard would sue him in 1959 for back royalties and settled out of court for $11,000.

Around the same time, Rupe grew increasingly frustrated with the “payola” system of bribing broadcasters to get records played and distanced himself from the music business. He sold Specialty to Fantasy Records in the early 1990s, but continued to earn money through oil and gas investments. In recent years, he headed the Art N. Rupe Foundation, which supported education and research to shine “the light of truth on critical and controversial issues.”

Rupe's survivors include his daughter, Beverly Rupe Schwarz, and granddaughter Madeline Kahan.

He was born Arthur Goldberg, a Jewish factory worker’s son whose passion for Black music began through hearing the singers at a nearby Baptist church. He studied at the University of California, Los Angeles, briefly considered a career in movies and decided on music instead, schooling himself by purchasing “race records” and listening with a metronome and stopwatch. He co-founded Juke Box Records in the mid-1940s, but soon left to start Specialty. He also changed his last name to Rupe, the family’s ancestral name.

Rupe’s discerning taste made him a success, but did cost him at least one major hit. In the mid-1950s, Cooke was anxious to expand his appeal beyond gospel and recorded some pop songs at Specialty, including a ballad that became a standard, “You Send Me.” Rupe found the song bland and was appalled by its white backup singers. He let Cooke and Blackwell, who had become Cooke’s manager, purchase the copyright and release “You Send Me” through RCA.

“I did not think ‘You Send Me’ was that great. I knew it would have a certain intrinsic value because Sam was good. I never dreamed it would be multimillion seller,” said Rupe, who added, sarcastically, “A wonderful stroke of genius on my part.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Art Rupe, Specialty Records Founder Who Helped Shape Rock Music, Dead at 104

Click here to read the full article. Art Rupe, founder of the trailblazing R&B label Specialty Records that released early classics by artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, has died at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced his death Friday, adding that Rupe died at his home in Santa Barbara, California. No cause of death was provided. As founder and producer at the Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, Rupe oversaw a label that was responsible for songs that laid the bedrock for rock n’ roll: Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” Guitar Slim’s “The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Greensburg, PA
Greensburg, PA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Deadline

9/11 & FDR Tapes, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Alicia Keys Album, Ricky Martin Hit & More Added To National Recording Registry

Click here to read the full article. Recordings of 9/11 news reports, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches and Henry Aaron’s 715th home run will be preserved alongside Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other albums and singles — and one podcast — as the Library of Congress released its 2022 list of additions to the National Recording Registry today. See the full list below. The 25 selections of music and spoken-word pieces added today range span more than 80 years — from James P. Johnson’s 1927 “Harlem Strut” to Mark Maron’s 2010 WTF podcast featuring Robin Williams — alongside some of the greatest...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lee Hooker
Person
Arthur Goldberg
Person
Jerry Wexler
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Dorothy Love Coates
Person
Art Rupe
Person
Sam Cooke
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment). Miller was subsequently arrested at around...
PAHOA, HI
Canyon News

Best Guitarists In The World!

HOLLYWOOD—Some of the best guitarists of all time have revolutionized music. One of them is Eric Clapton, who rose to the tip during the 1960s as one of London’s most gifted. Clapton’s musical upbringing is heavily embedded in the Delta blues that rose up from Mississippi. It was that style that took Clapton to his heart and throughout his pop music career. The influence of Clapton’s mind-boggling proficiency and his continuing commitment to reigniting the blues canon cannot be overstated. A must-hear is the song Layla.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Executive#Art Historian#Fantasy Records#Music Industry#Specialty Records#The Rock Hall Of Fame
American Songwriter

Universal to Represent Elvis Presley’s Song Catalog

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will represent Elvis Presley’s song catalog, under an exclusive global deal with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises. Building on the relationship between Universal and ABG, which started in 2021, when the two entered a strategic deal to acquire and manage artist...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Nili Brosh set to perform with Danny Elfman at Coachella 2022 – complete with an eye-popping new Ibanez Custom Shop model

Nili Brosh has confirmed she will be appearing as part of composer Danny Elfman’s band at this year’s Coachella festival. Reportedly, the “live stage spectacle” will draw on material from across Elfman’s career, including his art-rock days in Oingo Boingo, through to iconic soundtracks like Batman and his recent solo record Big Mess.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Graham Nash Looks Back at 1972 Album He Made With David Crosby

Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable. "Me and Crosby realized really early on in these relationships that he and I had a special relationship the same way Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] had a special relationship," Nash, who first met Crosby in 1966 while Nash was touring the U.S. with the Hollies and Crosby was still in the Byrds, explains to UCR. "Theirs was built on a love of guitar playing and interplay. David and I knew we had a [vocal] blend. We had something interesting to present to people. We would go out with a couple of acoustic guitars and play for two and a half hours, and it was great.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Joey Jordison Left Out of 2022 Grammy ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

There are almost always some head-scratching omissions from the "In Memoriam" segment at the Grammys, and this year saw the omissions of longtime Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues among others. Jordison was...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy