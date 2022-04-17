ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

I GREW UP IN HARD TIMES

By Editor Editor
city-countyobserver.com
 2 days ago

What The Heck Happened To Responsibility and Common Sense. My writing today may upset some readers while other readers may agree with me. I was born in 1950, and I grew up in what I consider the “Best of times”. My parents were born in a “hollow” called Big Branch in...

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shively, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
Slate

Help! My Friends Let Me Live Rent-Free, but I’m Disgusted by What They Do Around the House.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I’m in a difficult situation. I lost my job as a result of my boyfriend showing up at my workplace and behaving crazily. Then I lost my home when I finally broke up with him after realizing I’ve been dealing with years of emotional and financial abuse from him. My friends “Charlotte” and “Jane,” a married couple, have been lifesavers and invited me to stay in their spare room while I get back on my feet. I want to be clear that I am incredibly grateful to them. However, I am starting to lose my mind living with them, and need advice on how to cope until I’ve got new work and can get out of here.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Travel Trailers#Common Sense#Big Branch#Viper Kentucky#Briargate#Indians
InspireMore

7 Things Your Kids Will Never Forget About You

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. It’s funny the things kids never forget about parents, the random memories that have a permanent spot in our minds. One of those for me is Valentine’s Day 1991. I woke up to flowers and a card on the kitchen counter, but they weren’t for me. They were for my mom, obviously. Still, I was heartbroken. My dad argued, “But your mom is my Valentine.” Still, irrationally, I cried. That afternoon, he came home from work with a cookie and a homemade card in the shape of a heart. I still have the card and I’ll never forget how special my dad made me feel.
KIDS
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: My daughter has made me move out

Q My eldest daughter died three years ago. My other daughter has two sons in their early 20s, who both live at home. The youngest is autistic and, for over 20 years, I have supported and helped her with him – often staying with the family. But two weeks ago, my daughter told me to hand back my key and move my things from the room I always thought of as mine. She said I was smothering her by being there on a daily basis. She told me that her eldest son wanted my room because it is bigger than his. This has hit me so hard. Now it feels like I am a stranger in her house. I’ve moved out and live full time with my brother. He’s been kind but my heart is broken. I didn’t think she could be so cruel to me. We now just make polite talk. I miss going to see them every day. I’m 74 and it has affected me badly.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Beaver County Times

Charlotte Latvala: Breaking up with coffee hard to do

Coffee, it’s time we had a talk. I know, I know, you’re rolling your beautiful dark eyes. You’ve heard this before. I admit, I’ve said it before. But I’m serious this time: I want to break up with you. I’m no longer seeing the benefits of this relationship.
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Hopeful On New NBC Talent Show Grew Up North Of Twin Falls

An Idaho musician has made the final cut and is appearing on a new NBC reality show that will feature some talented, unknown singers and performers from across the United States. The show, which debuted Monday night (March 21) and is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dog, features 56 contestants vying for the country's 'best original song."
TWIN FALLS, ID
The War Horse

Things Are Going to Get Hot Before Long. I Hope and Pray I Come Out of It All Right.

My dad was a World War II vet. Like many others, he was traumatized by combat, and by a nine-month imprisonment in a German POW camp. He came home to a country that expected him to forget the horror he saw, the starvation and brutality he experienced, and the losses he incurred. There was no such thing as post-traumatic stress disorder and no treatment. As a result, he struggled his entire life to be “normal.”
MARYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy