WHITEHAVEN, Md. – The Heritage Association hosted an open house on Sunday for their historic school-house museum and church dating back hundreds of years. Whitehaven Heritage association volunteers tell 47 ABC that both buildings have been carefully preserved over the years. Their history dates back to the late 1600s when people began crossing the Wicomico River. The small village of fewer than 50 people is now home to the rich history and volunteers say they’re hopeful the younger generation can learn and cherish the story.

