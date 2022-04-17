ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

7 top drops from Argentina to raise a glass to World Malbec Day

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 2 days ago
With such a generous measure of smooth, plummy richness, soft spicy influence and alluring violet aromas, Argentina’s malbec is a masterpiece based on a winning formula.

Originally a French varietal, the mighty malbec flourishes at high altitude where abundant sunshine and perfect growing conditions bring out the best in these heavy-weight marvels which seduce us with their easy drinking style.

Indeed, even if you’re not a red wine lover it’s hard to resist their full-bodied charms.

In honour of World Malbec Day (April 17), we’ve rounded up seven great choices to get the party started…

1. Trivento Private Reserve Malbec 2020, Mendoza, Argentina, £8, Asda

(Asda/PA)

Wow, what a wine and perfectly poised for the price! With ripe black fruits lifted by floral aromas with hints of herbs and black pepper, flavours of blueberry and cassis abound, with a hint of savoury vanilla spice riding on the long, lingering finish.

2. Project Malbec 2020, Mendoza, Argentina, £8.99, Laithwaites

(Laithwaites/PA)

This new listing has fresh drinking malbec written all over it. The wine doesn’t weigh you down with complexity or a muscular feel, it’s all about juicy, summer berry fruits with hints of cherry, raspberry and black plums that meld seamlessly together with a bright, fruity finish.

3. Zuccardi Brazos 2020, Mendoza, Argentina, £10, Ocado

(Zuccardi/PA)

This super delicious malbec comes from well-known producer Zuccardi and a gorgeous example of how these wines cloak the palate with exuberant blackberry and blueberry fruits, a kiss of sweet spice topped with violet aromas and lovely floral notes. Silky smooth and very stylish.

4. Finca La Lande Malbec 2020, Mendoza, Argentina, £10.49, Waitrose

(Waitrose/PA)

A Gold IWC (International Wine Challenge) winner and beautifully balanced, there’s a wonderful combination of richly scented fruit and fragrant florals, a generous core of complex layered fruits; touches of blackcurrant and cassis with an enticing spicy element that radiates on the plush, persistent finish.

5. DV Catena Malbec 2018, Mendoza, Argentina, £12, Tesco

(Tesco/PA)

In two words: Super smooth. Another gorgeous malbec that feels luxurious and velvety with a very pretty, expressive violet bouquet that delivers what it promises with ripe blackberry fruits, touches of lavender, with notes of chocolate and vanilla riding on the extremely enjoyable silky finish.

6. Luigi Bosca Malbec Seleccion de Vistalba 2019, Mendoza, Argentina, £16.99, Waitrose

(Waitrose/PA)

Another A-list producer with plenty to shout about – Luigi Bosca were one of the first to have the mark of designation of origin or DOC for their top tier reds. The easiest way to describe this one is gorgeousness in a glass, with its heavenly layered nose of perfumed florals, violet-infused fruits with sweet tannins, well-integrated oak and generous, long, harmonious finish. Beautiful.

7. Terrazas de Los Andes Malbec 2018, Mendoza, Argentina, £17, Sainsbury’s

/PA)

An excellent expression of malbec, this purple-black beauty boasts another floral profile with aromas of plums, blackberry, cherries, violets and toasty notes which follow through – there’s also an intriguing raisin note on the finish which lends complexity to the pristine fruit. Sumptuous and stunning.


