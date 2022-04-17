ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Robinson, Marsman help Inter Miami beat Sounders 1-0

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Robinson scored an all-important goal while...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

CF Montreal knocks off Whitecaps

Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and an assist to help CF Montreal hang on for their third straight win, 2-1 against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Montreal (3-3-1, 10 points) is 3-0-1 in its past four games. The Whitecaps (1-5-1, 4 points) lost their second straight and dropped to...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Marsman
Austonia

Austin FC pulls off last-minute comeback in 3-2 win to D.C. United

After an eventful first half that saw two goals and a red card from D.C. United's Ola Kamara, Austin FC scored three goals in the last ten minutes of the match to beat the home team 3-2 on Saturday.Both D.C. and Austin saw near-goals called back for offsides in the first half before Kamara scored two in a row and caught two yellow cards, knocking himself out of the game just before halftime.This match was as crazy as a night out on 6th street. pic.twitter.com/cPDJF7AZgX— Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 17, 2022 With just ten opponents on the pitch, Austin FC...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Soccer#Ap#The Seattle Sounders
ESPN

Minnesota United scores season-high three goals to beat Rapids

Robin Lod's score in the 77th minute and Abu Danladi's strike in the 79th gave Minnesota United FC the advantage it needed. The Loons held off the visiting Colorado Rapids the rest of the way, and won 3-1 Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn. The victory for Minnesota (3-2-2, 11...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Gabrielsen scores, Austin wins 3-2 over DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ruben Gabrielsen’s goal led Austin to a 3-2 win Saturday over D.C. United. Gabrielsen’s game-winner came in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to put Austin (4-1-2) ahead 3-2. Diego Fagundez assisted the goal. Austin also got one goal each from Danny Hoesen...
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: New Jersey at Seattle

Matty Beniers' home debut a memorable one as the rookie scores his first NHL goal and Kraken win in a shootout. Going into Saturday's game, MoneyPuck.com estimated Seattle's chances of winning this game to be 49.3 percent. After the team went down 2-1 after 20 minutes of play, those chances were down to 30.12 percent. But the Kraken roared back in the middle frame with two goals - both set up by Jared McCann - and established a lead. The home team would never trail again.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Almeyda fired by Earthquakes after winless MLS start

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose's Matias Almeyda was fired Monday in Major League Soccer's first coaching change since the season's start after the Earthquakes went winless in their first seven matches. Alex Covelo will become interim coach after serving as head coach for Earthquakes II in MLS...
SAN JOSE, CA
WVNews

Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Matias Almeyda set to leave San Jose Earthquakes as the door shuts on one of the weirdest sagas in MLS

One of the ugliest breakups in sports could finally be coming as the San Jose Earthquakes and head coach Matias Almeyda are set to part ways after three-plus seasons, Tom Bogert reports. A fractured relationship between the coach and the front office got more distant during the offseason and Almeyda wanted to leave prior to the season. While his exit hasn't formally been announced, the club is reportedly working on moving on from Almeyda.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy