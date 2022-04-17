ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Step-N-Sculpt at Patterson Park Community Center

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave fun while giving your heart a great...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Sizzling Cable Lateral Raise Alternatives for Wider, Sculpted Shoulders

The deltoids are a complex muscle group. There are three deltoid heads, and while they often work together, they can also be isolated, so they function alone. Overhead presses work all three deltoid heads, but if you want to build wide, rounded shoulders, you need to target your medial deltoids, too. The best way to do this is with lateral raises.
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Calisthenics: The Complete Beginner’s Guide

If you have seen videos of athletic guys performing gravity-defying moves while scrolling through your social media feed, odds are that they were calisthenics enthusiasts. These are athletes who have honed their skills through bodyweight training, without weights or fancy equipment in a gym. Thanks to social media, videos of...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
KXAN

Add HIIT To Your Workout Routine This Spring With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to talk about the benefits of HIIT, High Intensity Interval Training. Kim says that HIIT is accessible because it is very short: only 20-30 seconds of full-blast moves, with a rest in between! She usually does three rounds of each move, resting up to a minute between each set, and this cardio exercise can be done with just body weight.
WORKOUTS
CNET

This Exercise Bike Let Me Finally Enjoy Cardio With a Heart Condition

As someone with a bicuspid, leaky aortic valve, my experience with cardio exercise was a miserable one. I spent my childhood being the slowest runner who was always picked last for sports teams. In my adulthood, I was always focusing on portion control rather than exercise to maintain weight, because cardio activity immediately makes my heart rate skyrocket, landing at a dangerous 200 beats per minute within 5 to 10 minutes. Long before I break a sweat, it's my heart that feels on the verge of breaking. That's why working out was always high on my "no thank you" list.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpt
The Daily Jeffersonian

Glow Beauty Lounge opens in New Concord

Two friends and a dream came full circle in January. That's when Baylee Stillion and Sarah Starr opened Glow Beauty Lounge in New Concord. They have been friends since attending Buckeye Trail High School together and had a dream of opening their own beauty salon in the area. They had been watching for the...
NEW CONCORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares An Effective Workout To Build ‘JOOCY Chest’

The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a chest workout that emphasized on incline movements. Bumstead earned the IFBB Pro card with a first-place finish at the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championships. He made his professional bodybuilding debut with an astonishing second-place finish at the 2017 Olympia. After producing similar results the following year, Chris Bumstead went on to emerge as one of the most dominant champions and won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Nordic Deadlift – Muscles Worked, How-To, Benefits, and Alternatives

If you had to choose one exercise to do for the rest of your life, you’d be hard-pressed to come up with anything better than deadlifts. Conventional, hex bar, and sumo deadlifts work your lower body and upper body simultaneously, making them both functional and time-efficient. Whether you want to bulk up your back or strengthen your hamstrings and glutes, deadlifts are hard to beat.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Build Muscle Fast: 30-Minute Full-Body Dumbbell Workout

Bodybuilding can be very time-consuming. Doing four or more workouts a week, you need to find the time and energy to hit the gym and put everything you’ve got into your training. Consistency and effort are the keys to your success, and missing workouts will severely undermine your progress.
WORKOUTS
Shape Magazine

How to Choose Between Kettlebell vs. Dumbbell In a Workout

When you're ready to tear through a round of heavy goblet squats or single-arm chest presses in a crowded gym, you might pick up the first weight you can get your sweaty hands on — no matter if it's a kettlebell or a dumbbell. And if you're getting fit from home, you might simply be stuck using one type of weight during every single workout.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy