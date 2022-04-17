Forever Fit at PCC

Despite an unfavorable season in bodybuilding last year, Hassan Mostafa is determined to right the ship and get his career back on track. In a recent video on YouTube, Mostafa shares how he will be tinkering with his training and diet to accommodate his physique during Ramadan. Emerging as a...
As someone with a bicuspid, leaky aortic valve, my experience with cardio exercise was a miserable one. I spent my childhood being the slowest runner who was always picked last for sports teams. In my adulthood, I was always focusing on portion control rather than exercise to maintain weight, because cardio activity immediately makes my heart rate skyrocket, landing at a dangerous 200 beats per minute within 5 to 10 minutes. Long before I break a sweat, it's my heart that feels on the verge of breaking. That's why working out was always high on my "no thank you" list.
If you've put off your fitness routine because you don't like working out in masks, it's time to re-evaluate. Tammy Hernandez met with Crunch Fitness operating partner Steve Block to check out their friendly fitness venue that's safe, affordable, and full of fitness options. For more information about Crunch Fitness, visit crunch.com.
Renowned bodybuilding coach Charles Glass routinely shares tips and knowledge to maximize results while working out. In a recent video on YouTube, Glass showed off useful workouts designed to target the shoulders and back. Charles Glass is widely recognized for his ability to create detailed workout routines. The bodybuilding coach...
The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a chest workout that emphasized on incline movements. Bumstead earned the IFBB Pro card with a first-place finish at the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championships. He made his professional bodybuilding debut with an astonishing second-place finish at the 2017 Olympia. After producing similar results the following year, Chris Bumstead went on to emerge as one of the most dominant champions and won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
WEDDING guests have slammed a bride and groom for serving up pastries and fruit as the official meal - with people saying it’s more appropriate for kids. While a wedding is arguably about love, it’s no secret that a slap-up meal and a free bar are the perks of making it on to the guestlist.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
Your diet is intricately linked to your complexion, and just as eating certain foods can cause irritation on the surface of the skin, so too can other ingredients improve your appearance and allow you to look healthier and brighter. Although a well-rounded skincare routine will also help to keep your complexion glowing, the inclusion of certain ingredients within your day to day diet may be able to take you to the next level, working in an anti-aging capacity while also generally amplifying your natural glow.
It’s not uncommon to set personal goals when heading into the gym, whether that be getting stronger or focusing on other benchmarks such as weight loss or growing your confidence. One of the most common goals when it comes to working out is ‘toning’ the full body, and while this may be a controversial term in the fitness world, it largely refers to growing more visible muscle while decreasing fat in a healthy manner.
While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
If you have seen videos of athletic guys performing gravity-defying moves while scrolling through your social media feed, odds are that they were calisthenics enthusiasts. These are athletes who have honed their skills through bodyweight training, without weights or fancy equipment in a gym. Thanks to social media, videos of...
When the world gets you down, go for a walk and make your heart happy. Physical activity is one of the best ways to manage stress and boost your mood, while reducing your risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). The AHA recommends at...
They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died just a year after taking time out because of a heart problem, according to his sponsor.The New Jersey native is the third bodybuilder known to have died in the US in the last six months, raising concerns about the safety of the sport.Announcing McMillan’s death on Tuesday, his longtime sponsor Black Skull USA posted an image of the New Jersey-born bodybuilder on Instagram with the words “RIP”.“We regret to inform you that our friend and brother Cedric McMillan passed away today,” the sponsor said in a caption of the 44-year-old and former Arnold Classic...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga mats provide a comfortable surface for you to practice yoga or other types of exercise, but not all are of equal quality. Before you buy, you should learn more about them so you get the right one for you and don’t waste your money.
(WGHP) — James is looking for a Forever Family. “James is 15. He gets along well with a lot of people,” said Tania Willson, a child advocate. He enjoys fishing, playing basketball and wants to be a firefighter. “He likes to take things apart, especially mechanical things, and...
Comments / 0