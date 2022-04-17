ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Forever Fit at PCC

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecifically designed fitness class for men and women...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

This Exercise Bike Let Me Finally Enjoy Cardio With a Heart Condition

As someone with a bicuspid, leaky aortic valve, my experience with cardio exercise was a miserable one. I spent my childhood being the slowest runner who was always picked last for sports teams. In my adulthood, I was always focusing on portion control rather than exercise to maintain weight, because cardio activity immediately makes my heart rate skyrocket, landing at a dangerous 200 beats per minute within 5 to 10 minutes. Long before I break a sweat, it's my heart that feels on the verge of breaking. That's why working out was always high on my "no thank you" list.
WORKOUTS
KATU.com

Crunch Fitness

If you've put off your fitness routine because you don't like working out in masks, it's time to re-evaluate. Tammy Hernandez met with Crunch Fitness operating partner Steve Block to check out their friendly fitness venue that's safe, affordable, and full of fitness options. For more information about Crunch Fitness, visit crunch.com.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares An Effective Workout To Build ‘JOOCY Chest’

The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a chest workout that emphasized on incline movements. Bumstead earned the IFBB Pro card with a first-place finish at the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championships. He made his professional bodybuilding debut with an astonishing second-place finish at the 2017 Olympia. After producing similar results the following year, Chris Bumstead went on to emerge as one of the most dominant champions and won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcc
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily For Younger, Healthier-Looking Skin

Your diet is intricately linked to your complexion, and just as eating certain foods can cause irritation on the surface of the skin, so too can other ingredients improve your appearance and allow you to look healthier and brighter. Although a well-rounded skincare routine will also help to keep your complexion glowing, the inclusion of certain ingredients within your day to day diet may be able to take you to the next level, working in an anti-aging capacity while also generally amplifying your natural glow.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Trainers Agree: These Are The Best Exercises To Tone Your Whole Body

It’s not uncommon to set personal goals when heading into the gym, whether that be getting stronger or focusing on other benchmarks such as weight loss or growing your confidence. One of the most common goals when it comes to working out is ‘toning’ the full body, and while this may be a controversial term in the fitness world, it largely refers to growing more visible muscle while decreasing fat in a healthy manner.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Calisthenics: The Complete Beginner’s Guide

If you have seen videos of athletic guys performing gravity-defying moves while scrolling through your social media feed, odds are that they were calisthenics enthusiasts. These are athletes who have honed their skills through bodyweight training, without weights or fancy equipment in a gym. Thanks to social media, videos of...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Walking: Your best step to a healthier heart

When the world gets you down, go for a walk and make your heart happy. Physical activity is one of the best ways to manage stress and boost your mood, while reducing your risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). The AHA recommends at...
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
The Independent

Cedric McMillan: Bodybuilding community rocked by third death in six months

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died just a year after taking time out because of a heart problem, according to his sponsor.The New Jersey native is the third bodybuilder known to have died in the US in the last six months, raising concerns about the safety of the sport.Announcing McMillan’s death on Tuesday, his longtime sponsor Black Skull USA posted an image of the New Jersey-born bodybuilder on Instagram with the words “RIP”.“We regret to inform you that our friend and brother Cedric McMillan passed away today,” the sponsor said in a caption of the 44-year-old and former Arnold Classic...
FITNESS
wdhn.com

Best yoga mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga mats provide a comfortable surface for you to practice yoga or other types of exercise, but not all are of equal quality. Before you buy, you should learn more about them so you get the right one for you and don’t waste your money.
WORKOUTS
My Fox 8

James is looking for a Forever Family

(WGHP) — James is looking for a Forever Family. “James is 15. He gets along well with a lot of people,” said Tania Willson, a child advocate. He enjoys fishing, playing basketball and wants to be a firefighter. “He likes to take things apart, especially mechanical things, and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy