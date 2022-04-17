Metabolic Burn at PCC

It’s time to review the five conundrums. It’s been awhile. The mysteries of obesity can be organized into my five conundrums. I don’t have the answer to these conundrums but when we do, it will provide an understanding of this problem that could allow us to fix it. All of the fat science columns can each be organized under one of these conundrums or the sixth conundrum, which is why we keep harping on diet and exercise when that has been proven to be so unhelpful.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 25 DAYS AGO