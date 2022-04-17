Metabolic Burn at PCC

While dry skin is a natural skin type for many people, it can also be exacerbated or become itchier and patchier with an unbalanced, salt-heavy diet. Drinking plenty of water, eating an array of vitamins and minerals and moisturizing daily can help combat dry skin, and evaluating and assessing your daily food and snack choices can be beneficial as well. We checked in with health and skincare experts Dr. Simran Sethi, MD, MBA and Dr. Rudolf Probst, MD, to learn more about how one common (and undeniably delicious) processed food might be linked to dry skin and why it’s best to be wary of it for this reason.
Comments / 0