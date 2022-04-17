Yoga with Larry

James Livingood has been a dog sitter for several years. He has written numerous articles and a book about the topic because he loves dogs. Dogs are very intelligent, there’s no doubt about that. They can learn to respond to basic obedience commands, perform silly tricks at a freestyle competition, and search for drugs and survivors, amongst many other things. During the training process, you can choose to use verbal and non-verbal cues such as hand signals. These are not mandatory—you are free to choose which type of cues you want to use with your dog!

