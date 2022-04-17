Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Fergus, Gallatin, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer HEAVY SNOW BAND IN EASTERN NEW YORK HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 431 AM EDT, a band of heavy snow was over Dolgeville, or near Little Falls moving northeast at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Indian Lake, Speculator, Mohawk, Frankfort, Johnsburg, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Ohio, West Winfield, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook and Lake Eaton Campground. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 29A and 30. Interstate 87 between exits 25 and 26. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0