Broadwater County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Fergus, Gallatin, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Fergus; Gallatin; Jefferson;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest accumulations will be across the higher terrain. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Schoharie; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Ulster WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Ulster, Western Greene, Schoharie and Western Albany Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous road conditions with them impacting the morning commute. The heavy wet snow may bring down some tree limbs and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach an inch per hour until shortly after daybreak. Accumulations will vary by elevation, with lower elevations such as the Schoharie Valley getting closer to 5 inches, and higher elevations above 2000 feet getting closer to 10 inches. There could be a light glaze of freezing rain in the late morning.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Montgomery, Southeast Warren, Southern Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Montgomery; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. The higher totals will be at elevations of a 1000 feet or greater. * WHERE...Western Schenectady, Montgomery, Southern Fulton and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach close to an inch per hour prior to day break. There could be a light glaze of freezing rain this morning. The heavy wet snow and gusty winds may bring down some tree limbs and cause power outages this morning.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches at elevations 1500 feet or greater in the southern Greens and northern Berkshires. Isolated amounts up to 8 inches are possible in the southern Greens. Winds could gust to 50 mph this morning. * WHERE...In Vermont, Western Windham and Bennington Counties. In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly be an inch per hour prior to day break.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Madison, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Madison; St. Clair FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Missouri, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO and Saint Louis MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL and Saint Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brown; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Washington; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches above 1000 feet. Some wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...In east central New York, eastern Albany, eastern Schenectady, southern Saratoga, Rensselaer and Washington counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The heavy wet snow and gusty winds may bring down some tree limbs and cause power outages this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach close to an inch per hour shortly before day break.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Rensselaer WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington County. In New York, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess and Eastern Rensselaer Counties. In Massachusetts, Southern Berkshire and Northern Berkshire Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hollywood to near Prescott to 8 miles south of Hope, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Gurdon Sparkman... Chidester Okolona... Whelen Springs Beirne... Poison Springs State Park Richwoods... White Oak Lake State Park Burtsell... Curtis Ouachita... Reader Vaden... Troy Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Dalark... Bragg City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer HEAVY SNOW BAND IN EASTERN NEW YORK HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 431 AM EDT, a band of heavy snow was over Dolgeville, or near Little Falls moving northeast at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Indian Lake, Speculator, Mohawk, Frankfort, Johnsburg, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Ohio, West Winfield, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook and Lake Eaton Campground. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 29A and 30. Interstate 87 between exits 25 and 26. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
FULTON COUNTY, NY

