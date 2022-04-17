ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'SNL' brings out Dr. Fauci, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump for Easter messages

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Saturday Night Live" opened up its episode this holiday weekend with the Easter Bunny, who had some special guests to pass on some special holiday messages. "Hello, everyone! It's really me, the Easter Bunny," cast member Bowen Yang in a bunny outfit said during the episode's cold open. "Either that, or...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Reports Marjorie Taylor Greene To Batman

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with The View comments ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel isn’t going to let Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene out-do him: After the Congresswoman who Kimmel calls a “snociopath” – that’s a combo snowflake and sociopath – reported the late night talker to Capitol Police over a joke, Kimmel went straight to the top. On last night’s show, he reported Greene to Batman. Kimmel addressed the Greene “brouhaha” at the top of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, describing how Greene apparently filed a report with Capital Police over Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue in which the comedian joked,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Cecily Strong
Primetimer

SNL's Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cold open showed how far the show has come with Black representation

It was eight years ago, during the 2013-2014 season, that Saturday Night Live's dearth of Black females became such a major issue that the show went on a casting call to find Black female talent. "SNL continued to fall in love with white guys after that, but it also added Sasheer Zamata in early 2014, as well as Leslie Jones and Michael Che the following season," says Amanda Wicks. "Since then, progress has been slow, though persistent. The show currently has five Black comedians in a cast of 21, and last night delivered a meaningful cold open that reinforced what representation could look like at the level of a single sketch—rich and abundant. The show began with Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson) and Ketanji Brown Jackson (Ego Nwodim) celebrating her appointment to the Supreme Court. Rather than linger on their exchange, however, the sketch underscored the historic moment with a poignant one of its own. Nwodim’s Jackson conjured heroic figures for advice. Kate McKinnon briefly resurrected her rowdy Ruth Bader Ginsburg impersonation, but the sketch deepened once she exited. Justice Thurgood Marshall (Thompson), Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson), and Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd) all appeared to offer Jackson their perspective on being 'the first.' The writers used the chasm between 'then' and “now” to joke about progress—or the lack thereof. The big payoff came when Nwodim, Thompson, Redd, and Johnson all gathered to say that famed line, 'Live from New York, it’s Saturday night,' infusing the normally satirical opening with noted emotion. Often, most cast members in the cold open leap back into frame to participate in the ritual, but both Johnson and McKinnon stayed offstage, leaving the Black cast members to inhabit the space." As Wicks notes, this was only the second time that an all-Black cast delivered the show's introduction.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Snl
The Independent

‘I don’t trust ya’: Sean Penn slams Hannity during appearance on Fox News

When actor Sean Penn appeared as a guest on Sean Hannity’s show, the Academy-Award winner found himself unable to dodge a question that had clearly been plaguing the Fox News host with curiosity.Before Penn had agreed to come on Hannity to discuss Ukraine, a country the 61-year-old filmmaker had been in and out of for the past few months as part of a documentary he’s working on about the ongoing war, he’d given Hannity an answer he likely didn’t want to hear.“I don’t trust ya,” Penn said, resharing with the Fox host’s audience what he’d first told Hannity on...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Chris Wallace says he quit Fox News for CNN+ because he 'no longer felt comfortable' with coverage of 2020 results and reveals he complained to bosses about Tucker Carlson's January 6 documentary

Chris Wallace has revealed he quit Fox News for CNN+ over his discomfort at the conservative network's coverage of the 2020 election results and January 6 riots. Speaking to the New York Times Sunday, Wallace, 74, also revealed he'd spent much of last year looking for a new job, before being poached by CNN to join its new streaming service in December 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Chris Wallace On His Move To CNN+: “No Longer Felt Comfortable With The Programming At Fox”

Click here to read the full article. Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. He was also taken aback by Fox host Tucker Carlson’s take on the Jan. 6 uprising, and was disturbed by Carlson’s documentary, Patriot Purge, which defended the insurrection. As a result, “I just no longer felt comfortable...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Week

Fox News hires 'trailblazer' Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is headed to work for Fox News. The network announced Thursday that Jenner, the former athlete and reality TV star, has been hired as a Fox News contributor. "Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Sean Penn appears on both Fox News and MSNBC on the same night to express support for Ukraine

Penn first appeared on Hannity Tuesday night, admitting to Sean Hannity that he told him he doesn't trust him when the Fox News host invited him on. "But we have to get on with life," said Penn. The actor later appeared on The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. It's pretty unusual for the same person to appear on multiple cable networks on the same night, especially ideological opposites.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Studios Are ‘Making a Mistake’ by Shelving Will Smith Projects After Oscars Slap (Video)

”I hope they reconsider, because we should be able to separate his art from what he did,“ Navarro argued. Much like other celebrities, the hosts of “The View” are tired of talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. But Ana Navarro had something to add Monday: Smith shouldn’t lose projects because of what happened.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘I Am Trans But I’m Not a Trans Activist’ in First Fox News Contributor Segment

Click here to read the full article. Caitlyn Jenner has parlayed her TV career and flopped California gubernatorial run into a new job as a contributor at Fox News. In her first appearance on Hannity, the former Olympian discussed her intentions in joining the network and what point of view she hopes to bring to Fox viewers. “America has to have a stand up mentality,” she said. “Yes, I have done a lot in my life going all the way back to the Olympics. We had a lot of talks actually, even with you, Sean, and other people at Fox when...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy