Could Jon Moxley return to WWE?

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 2 days ago
Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
Smackdown: Nobody can control Charlotte Flair

Gunther and Ludwig Kaizer do a backstage promo, where Ludwig praises Gunther's strength and power. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn. Zayn walks in with a microphone trying to clarify what happened last week saying that he is not afraid of anything or anyone and that everything he does is calculated and is part of a bigger plan saying he won't run away tonight, but he'll beat Drew to win back the respect people owe him.
What is Becky Lynch's next goal?

Becky Lynch, after being champion for 621 days, if we combine her title reigns from Wrestlemania 35, lost her Raw champion belt to Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania 38. The Irishman, who is now used to owning a title in the company of Stamford, now finds herself having to deal with her own future, which is increasingly uncertain, given that at the moment, since after Wrestlemania, she has not yet been revised.
Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown in Albany

– WWE.com‘s events page is currently advertising WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Raw Superstar Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey for next week’s episode of SmackDown in Albany, New York at the MVP Arena. Roman Reigns and Rousey did not appear on last night’s FOX Network broadcast. However, as noted, they are both slated to work tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie Pennsylvania and tomorrow’s Sunday Night Stunner house show in Syracuse, New York.
WWE Changes Names To Two NXT Superstars

NXT 2.0 Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray have new ring names, according to PWInsider. Kacy Catanzaro’s ring name is now Katana Chance. The former American Ninja Warrior star signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2019.
Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
WWE United States Championship Changes Hands on Raw

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s Raw. Theory defeated Finn Balor on Monday’s show to win the title. After the match, the Red Brand’s heels came out to celebrate and Vince McMahon appeared as well. This mark’s Theory’s first run with the...
Backstage news on Paige

One of the most beloved British athletes in recent WWE history is Paige, a former NXT champion and overall champion also on the company's main roster, with the unfortunate athlete experiencing a bad neck injury in recent years that has forced her to retire from wrestling, it is unknown if forever or only for a long period of her career.
Sasha Banks reveals her big dream

One of the most influential and most famous women on the WWE main roster is definitely Sasha Banks, the current female tag team champion of the company's main brand, together with Naomi, with whom she triumphed in Wrestlemania, snatching the title from the former champions Carmella and Queen Zelina. In...
Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW Since WrestleMania 38 Loss

Becky Lynch is a Man with a plan. WWE posted a new video with Becky Lynch, who was in Syracuse for a “Sunday Stunner” live event this weekend. Lynch explained why she hasn’t been back on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, noting that she’s just not ready to be seen without a title.
Is The Undertaker the GOAT?

The Undertaker's career spanned nearly three decades, making him one of the most iconic performers of any era. The Digger officially retired from the 2020 Survivor Series, not before receiving a splendid tribute from friends and colleagues. Barring sensational and unlikely twists, his last match is destined to remain the...
Natalya Talks About Being a WWE Producer

Natalya was on the Wilde On podcast. Over there, she spoke about possibly becoming a WWE producer in the future. Natalya has spent nearly 15 years of her life in the WWE and has wrestled more matches than any other woman in the history of WWE. Her husband, TJ Wilson...
Kaitlyn reveals why she left WWE

Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn, now known simply by her name, Celeste Bonin, left WWE in January 2014, staying away from the world of professional wrestling for several years. During a chat on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, with Renee herself conducting her, Celeste talked about various things in her life and career, including some more details about her separation from WWE.
WWE is ready to return to Europe

The largest event dedicated to the world of pro-wrestling, or Wrestlemania, has now gone to the archives again this year, with numerous very important storylines that have held court for the Stamford-based company and its Superstars. The event was closed by the very first match for the unification of the...
