Crowds returning to large-scale events in Southern California

Southern Nevada will be getting at least 7% less water from the Colorado River, as the federal government restricts water allocations due to falling water supply. Scientists expect temperatures to continue to rise and water supply to decrease in the coming decades. Creative strategies and approaches will need to be applied to address the reduced supplies, three professors at the University of Nevada, Reno suggest in a series of blog posts about the Colorado River, the drought and its effects on Nevada. The professors study the climate and politics of water in Nevada and the drought impacts of the Colorado River.

