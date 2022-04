Mitchell Marner notched two goals to force the game into overtime, where Mark Giordano scored the game-winning goal to power the OT win. "It's big. Those are big goals," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "They're the type of goals that get the team to really rally and celebrate. It's a deserving moment for [Giordano], who's just come in here and done an excellent job for us."

