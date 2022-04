ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rafael Hidalgo is gone too soon. The former University of New Mexico receiver died Sunday. An official cause of death has not been announced. Since leaving UNM in 2018 Hidalgo, a native of Brooklyn, New York, made himself into a star receiver with the Badalona Dracs in Spain. He came to New Mexico as a walk-on junior college transfer who was making a position switch from quarterback to receiver. Hidalgo earned a scholarship with the Lobos and was a part of the 2016 New Mexico Bowl-winning team.

