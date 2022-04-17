ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY5Rc_0fBdUnnX00

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started.

Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day.

Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie's first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:27 span early in the second.

Lindholm and Tkachuk each scored their 39th goals and Gaudreau had his 36th.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Carolina on Monday night.

Flames: At Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Nick Ritchie
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Edmonton#Pacific Division#Ap Nhl
Reuters

Flames top Blackhawks behind Johnny Gaudreau's 2 goals

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice, including the game-sealing empty-netter, and Blake Coleman and Oliver Kylington each had a goal and an assist to lift the visiting Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. Calgary (47-20-9, 103 points) won for the seventh time in eight games...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Preview: Yotes Conclude Road Swing Against Conference Heavyweight Flames

The Arizona Coyotes look to finish the road trip on a high note when they take on the surging Calgary Flames on Saturday night (April 16). The game concludes the season series between the Coyotes and Flames and is Arizona's final game in Canada this season. Puck drop in the Saddledome is set for 7 p.m.
NHL
Reuters

Maple Leafs knock Islanders out of playoff race

William Nylander collected a goal and an assist and Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf each scored as the host Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated the New York Islanders from playoff contention with a 4-2 win on Sunday. Michael Bunting had two assists and Jack Campbell made 27 saves for...
ELMONT, NY
Reuters

NHL roundup: Capitals halt Avalanche's 9-game winning streak

April 19 - Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:46 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night in Denver, snapping Colorado's nine-game winning streak. Alex Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season and Garnet Hathaway added a goal for the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Tarasenko leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with seven...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks fall to Calgary Flames for 10th loss in 11 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as playoff-bound Calgary won for the seventh time in eight games. Gaudreau and Oliver Kylington tacked on long empty-netters for the Pacific Division leaders in the final 1:32.Chicago lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Tyler Johnson and Alec Regula scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 stops.The Blackhawks finished the game without Mackenzie Entwistle after the forward departed in the first period with a right shoulder injury.Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Capitals clinch playoff berth led by Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Carlson

Ten players with at least 10 goals among reasons why Washington qualified for eighth straight season. The Washington Capitals clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when the New York Islanders lost 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The Capitals qualified for the playoffs for the...
NHL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy