Columbia, SC

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people...

