ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'SNL' celebrates spring's renewal amid worries of Covid resurgence

By Dennis Romero
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Saturday Night Live," a show that has resorted to dark humor to mark the discord of recent years, tried optimism and religious lore for a brighter note. The show opened with a vignette titled, "A Message From the Easter Bunny," in which a furry suited Bowen Yang introduced himself and noted...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 47

John Smith
1d ago

If SNL wasn't so preoccupied with pushing the liberal agenda and spent a little more time on comedy someone might have seen the skit aside from the reporter that is concerned about nobody seeing it.

Reply
7
Roscoe Dog
2d ago

When I was a kid my paper route had more customers than SNL has viewers

Reply
28
Jim Bob
1d ago

Does anyone actually still watch that show? It was funny in the late 70's and 80's, but not so much anymore.

Reply
6
Related
Primetimer

SNL's Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cold open showed how far the show has come with Black representation

It was eight years ago, during the 2013-2014 season, that Saturday Night Live's dearth of Black females became such a major issue that the show went on a casting call to find Black female talent. "SNL continued to fall in love with white guys after that, but it also added Sasheer Zamata in early 2014, as well as Leslie Jones and Michael Che the following season," says Amanda Wicks. "Since then, progress has been slow, though persistent. The show currently has five Black comedians in a cast of 21, and last night delivered a meaningful cold open that reinforced what representation could look like at the level of a single sketch—rich and abundant. The show began with Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson) and Ketanji Brown Jackson (Ego Nwodim) celebrating her appointment to the Supreme Court. Rather than linger on their exchange, however, the sketch underscored the historic moment with a poignant one of its own. Nwodim’s Jackson conjured heroic figures for advice. Kate McKinnon briefly resurrected her rowdy Ruth Bader Ginsburg impersonation, but the sketch deepened once she exited. Justice Thurgood Marshall (Thompson), Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson), and Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd) all appeared to offer Jackson their perspective on being 'the first.' The writers used the chasm between 'then' and “now” to joke about progress—or the lack thereof. The big payoff came when Nwodim, Thompson, Redd, and Johnson all gathered to say that famed line, 'Live from New York, it’s Saturday night,' infusing the normally satirical opening with noted emotion. Often, most cast members in the cold open leap back into frame to participate in the ritual, but both Johnson and McKinnon stayed offstage, leaving the Black cast members to inhabit the space." As Wicks notes, this was only the second time that an all-Black cast delivered the show's introduction.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Lizzo's Mom Sweetly Introduces Her 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Lizzo got some special help as the night's musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The celebrated songstress pulled double duty during the episode as host and musical guest, and performed two sets, belting out some new and loved music. Typically, when a host is also the musical...
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Lizzo's "SNL" TikTok Sketch Captures the Chaos of the For You Page

We asked, and "Saturday Night Live" listened. With Lizzo, the show's host and musical guest on April 16, front and center, "SNL" once again re-created the reality of a TikTok For You page. Scrolling through the app from the perspective of a 27-year-old living at home, distracted while studying for the LSATS, the sketch features the chaotic variety of videos that might land on one's TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jesus
Person
Michael Che
Person
Lizzo
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Donald Trump
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Guns#Americans
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
rollingout.com

Donald Glover hires Obama daughter for new series

Malia Obama’s celebrity as the eldest daughter of beloved former president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, may have accelerated her entrance into Hollywood. But her talent as a writer, according to TV show producer and writer Donald Glover, kept her in the building. Glover, who created the...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

NBC News

341K+
Followers
43K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy