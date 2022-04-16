ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene sets new MLB record with 39 pitches of 100+ mph

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9QTR_0fBdRetD00

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene tossed an impressive first five innings against the Dodgers on Saturday night in the second start of his Major League Baseball career - at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, about 15 miles away from where he starred at Sherman Oaks' Notre Dame High School.

MLB.com's Sarah Langs confirmed that Greene's 34th pitch of 100+ miles per hour set a new MLB record for a start. Greene added five more to bring his total to 39.

Greene left the game with one out in the bottom of the 6th inning, having thrown 80 pitches. He struck out six and allowed two runs - on a two-run Trea Turner home run in the 6th. The Reds lost 5-2 to fall to an MLB-worst 2-7 this season.

"A great outing - you can't do much better than that against that lineup," Reds manager David Bell said of Greene's start after the game. "What Hunter did - it just doesn't get any better than that. I mean 101 (mph) - locating his fastball. Really good slider. Didn't throw a lot of change-ups but really didn't need to. His fastball had great life on it, and he was also locating it - which makes for a tough at-bat. ... Pretty much about as good as you can do."

Social media reactions to Greene's remarkable start:

***

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene sets new MLB record with 39 pitches of 100+ mph

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. In 8 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with an .500 OPS and 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Reuters

Justin Verlander throws 8 scoreless innings, Astros blank Mariners

EditorsNote: missing period, style fixes, shortens hed. Justin Verlander pitched eight scoreless innings as the Houston Astros defeated the host Seattle Mariners 4-0 Saturday. Martin Maldonado got his first hit of the season, a two-run homer, and Jeremy Peña went 3-for-3 with a double and triple, scored twice and drove in a run as the Astros evened the series at a game apiece.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Padres start 3-game series with the Reds

LINE: Padres -171, Reds +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. San Diego went 79-83 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Major League Baseball#Sherman Oaks#Notre Dame High School#Mlb Com
Fox News

Andrew Heaney whiffs 11, Dodgers sweep Reds with blowout

Freddie Freeman and Andrew Heaney were aware of the high standards they would be expected to reach when they joined the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. Freeman has fit right in with his usual excellence, while Heaney looks better than ever so far. Freeman had four hits and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Mets reported Aaron Judge decision should make Yankees feel weird

Did pending New York Yankees free agent superstar Aaron Judge overplay his hand? According to sources, one of the fattest-pocketed teams in MLB does not plan to pursue him with the same veracity as his current employer. 10 games into 2022, Judge is hitting an empty-calories .257/.350/.429, without a single...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Golf Digest

The New York Yankees might need to pack up the franchise after getting roasted alive by the Orioles’ local broadcast on Twitter

The New York Yankees. The Pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers. The Evil Empire. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, Jeter. 40 AL pennants. 27 World Series titles. No franchise is more synonymous with baseball on this planet than the New York Yankees. They represent the best and the worst of the game. They are widely beloved and viciously loathed. They are alpha and omega, yin and yang. But now, after 119 years of glorious, grating existence, it might finally be time to disband the franchise.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

444K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy