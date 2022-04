It’s springtime in New Orleans, which means thousands of families around the city recently learned where they will send their children to school come August. For the first time, families this year could apply to all of the public charter schools in New Orleans through the NOLA Public Schools Common Application Process, or NCAP, including schools like Lusher and Ben Franklin High School, which have academic admission requirements. Formerly known as OneApp, it allows parents to apply for any school in New Orleans no matter where they live, but priority in the lottery process is often given to students with siblings already at the school or who live in the neighborhood.

