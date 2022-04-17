ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ryan Donato lifts Kraken over Devils in SO

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114ey6_0fBdQPhp00

Ryan Donato scored the only goal of the shootout as the Seattle Kraken rallied for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils to cap a memorable home debut by rookie Matty Beniers on Saturday night.

Donato scored in the opening round of the shootout when he made several fakes and lifted a backhander over goalie Nico Daws.

Donato’s goal capped a night when Beniers scored his first career goal late in the second period during a power play.

Seattle goalie Philip Grubauer made 23 saves and then made pad saves on Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt in the shootout. The game ended when Yegor Shrangovich hit the post.

Beniers gave Seattle a 3-2 lead 97 seconds after Carson Soucy scored the tying goal. Beniers crashed the net and put the rebound of Jared McCann’s blast from the left point into the vacated left side of the net.

Seattle held the lead until 4:55 into the third when Damon Severson scored by lifting the puck over Grubauer from the right circle moments after entering the ice.

Will Borgen also scored and McCann collected two assists for Seattle (24-44-6, 54 points), which improved to 7-7-0 over its past 14 games.

Bratt and Jesper Boqvist scored in the first period for New Jersey (26-42-7 59 points), which dropped to 2-1-1 on a five-game trip.

Daws finished with 23 saves.

Bratt opened the scoring 3:12 in when the Devils quickly transitioned into the offensive zone. He was wide open in the middle of the right circle when he got a cross-ice pass from Andreas Johnsson and ripped a wrist shot over Grubauer’s glove.

Seattle evened the game with 9:11 remaining when Borgen ripped a slap shot from the left circle after getting a pass from Victor Rask, who was positioned at the red line.

The Devils regained the lead when Boqvist easily scored from the middle of the slot with 3:46 left in the first period.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sabres

In the latter half of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11) will host Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) on Easter Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third and final meeting of the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Borgen
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Damon Severson
Person
Ryan Donato
WGRZ TV

Olofsson, Thompson each score 2 goals as Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bordeleau's hockey IQ stands out in NHL debut with Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Thomas Bordeleau’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#The New Jersey Devils
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD CONFIRM AT LEAST ONE PLAYER IN COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they will be dealing with at least one player in COVID-19 protocol with the potential of more to follow. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, forward Marcus Foligno has been placed into the protocol, and he can be cleared after Day 5. In response to this event, the Wild have recalled Mitchell Chaffee, who will likely make his NHL debut unless Tyson Jost can return for the team's next game.
NHL
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Flyers 5-3 for second straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Buffalo Sabres took another one from the Flyers on Sunday, this one a 5-3 win on the road for their 2nd straight win and 3rd win in their last four games. Just like...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS New York

Lafreniere scores twice, Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers 13:44 into the first period on a 5-on-3 advantage....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy