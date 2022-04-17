ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Kings move up in division with win over Blue Jackets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpwaj_0fBdQNBb00

Dustin Brown and Phillip Danault scored two early goals for the Los Angeles Kings, and goalie Jonathan Quick made 21 saves to help maintain the lead in a 2-1 win against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

The Kings (40-27-10, 90 points) moved three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division and their final five games are against teams currently outside of the playoff bubble.

Sean Kuraly scored and Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for Columbus (35-34-6, 76 points), which was eliminated from playoff contention when the Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 earlier Saturday.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 1:41 of the first period.

The Blue Jackets had the puck in the Los Angeles zone, but Patrik Laine and Jake Bean collided along the wall, allowing Blake Lizotte to take possession for the Kings.

He made a stretch pass up the wall to Brown to spring a 2-on-1 break with Alex Iafallo. Brown opted to shoot from the right circle and he beat Merzlikins on the far side for his ninth goal of the season.

Danault scored for the third straight game to make it 2-0 at 7:02.

Trevor Moore brought the puck into the Columbus zone and passed the puck ahead to Viktor Arvidsson. He passed it back to Danault, who scored his 24th goal of the season with a one-timer.

Danault had not scored more than 13 goals in his previous seven seasons in the NHL.

Kuraly scored 53 seconds into the second period to make it 2-1.

Quick strayed too far from the crease on a centering pass from Gustav Nyquist to Carson Meyer, who slid a pass to Kuraly coming through the slot and he scored into the wide-open net.

Laine had a good scoring chance when he got around Kings defenseman Olli Maatta at the blue line, but Quick made a pad save on his backhand from in close at 4:08 of the third period.

The Kings also had to kill a high-sticking penalty to Iafallo with 2:45 left.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
Yardbarker

Pacific Division Power Rankings After Week 27

The Flames become the first Pacific team to clinch, the Canucks lose their captain, and the LA Kings are back in control of their fate. 8. Seattle Kraken (24-44-6) It’s looking like it’s going to be hard to out-tank the Arizona Coyotes, who’ve been outscored 38-7 over the course of their last six games, all regulation losses. Arizona is five points back of Seattle and looks like they may not get five more points the rest of the season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Kuraly
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Blake Lizotte
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Ryan Donato
Person
Gustav Nyquist
Person
Phillip Danault
Person
Jake Bean
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish California swing vs. Sharks

BLUE JACKETS (35-35-6) at SHARKS (29-34-12) The Blue Jackets were dealt a double dose of adversity on Sunday night as the team lost a 6-4 final at Anaheim. First, leading goal and point scorer Patrik Laine was unable to play because of injury, then the team lost top defenseman scorer Zach Werenski to injury on his second shift of the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#The Pacific Division#The Washington Capitals#The Montreal Canadiens
CBS New York

Lafreniere scores twice, Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers 13:44 into the first period on a 5-on-3 advantage....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy