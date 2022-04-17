ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

SEAvMIA Starting XI: Ten changes to lineup as Sounders face Inter Miami for first time

By SoundersFC.com Staff
soundersfc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead Coach Brian Schmetzer reveals his lineup for tonight's match against Inter Miami (7:25 p.m. PT; FS1, FOX Deportes, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM) at...

ESPN

CF Montreal knocks off Whitecaps

Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and an assist to help CF Montreal hang on for their third straight win, 2-1 against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Montreal (3-3-1, 10 points) is 3-0-1 in its past four games. The Whitecaps (1-5-1, 4 points) lost their second straight and dropped to...
MLS
Austonia

Austin FC pulls off last-minute comeback in 3-2 win to D.C. United

After an eventful first half that saw two goals and a red card from D.C. United's Ola Kamara, Austin FC scored three goals in the last ten minutes of the match to beat the home team 3-2 on Saturday.Both D.C. and Austin saw near-goals called back for offsides in the first half before Kamara scored two in a row and caught two yellow cards, knocking himself out of the game just before halftime.This match was as crazy as a night out on 6th street. pic.twitter.com/cPDJF7AZgX— Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 17, 2022 With just ten opponents on the pitch, Austin FC...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
New York Sports Nation

Red Bulls Draw Disappointingly vs Dallas

The New York Red Bulls attempted to switch up the format against FC Dallas on Saturday night. Easter Eve saw both Ashley Fletcher and Luquinhas get their first RBNY starts as Gerhard Struber hoped to get his first home win of the season. Instead, despite outshooting the visors 20 to 5, the game ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.
HARRISON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Atencio
Person
Brian Schmetzer
Person
Stefan Cleveland
Person
Danny Leyva
CBS LA

Tajouri scores in LAFC's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City

Ismael Tajouri's goal proved to be pivotal as Los Angeles FC picked up a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.Ismael Tajouri's goal put LAFC (5-1-1) on top for good at 2-1 in the 70th minute. Diego Palacios got an assist on the goal.Christian Arango and Jose Cifuentes both scored once for LAFC.LAFC outshot Sporting KC 15-9, with four shots on goal to two for Sporting KC.Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Tim Melia saved one of the four shots he faced for Sporting KC.LAFC plays on the road on Sunday against Cincinnati, while Sporting KC will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, KS

