While the new-and-improved USFL began its initial season this weekend, the Pittsburgh Maulers did not get to play their season-opener, which was postponed due to weather. They’re rescheduled to begin play on Monday night but when they take the field, running back De’Veon Smith will not be among their players as he was recently cut for an extremely eye-opening reason.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO