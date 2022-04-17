Police Charge A Juvenile For “Criminal Trespass To A Vehicle”, After Carjacking A 61 Year Old Female At A Local Grocery Store, Then Leading Police On A Chase, Then A Standoff.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS TO VEHICLE: On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m.,. Rockford Police officers responded to 2642 Charles Street (Schnuck’s) for a report of a vehicular. hijacking. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a 61-year-old female agreed to give a ride to a. male juvenile from...rockfordscanner.com
Comments / 3