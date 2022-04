The Yankees have brought back a familiar face. According to Baseball America, New York has signed infielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league deal. This will be the second straight season where Dietrich will have spent time in the Yankees’ organization. Last year, Dietrich signed a minor league deal with the Bronx Bombers ahead of spring training and made a strong push to crack the Opening Day roster during camp.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO