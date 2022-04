BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The McDonald’s Classic continued on Saturday, with several teams from the area putting in work out on the diamond. The Patriots showed their dominance on the diamond, totaling eight runs in the first two innings combined. Johnny Lopez was able to bring in the sole run of the evening for he Cougars off a catcher error. After five innings, Lincoln took the loss 12-1.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO