Rush win regular season finale over Oilers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to put a halt to their five game losing streak after 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Kris Bubic got the start for the Royals, going 4.1 innings, giving up two hits, one run and four strikeouts. The Royals bullpen had a very solid outing, giving up […]
It was a slow start to the season, but the Wind Surge are headed back to Wichita on a four-game winning streak. After losing five games to start the 2022 season, the Wind Surge won their fourth game in a row on Sunday with a 5-1 victory over Northwest Arkansas to steal the series on the road. It was a rematch from the 2021 league championship series that Wichita lost after winning the regular-season title over the Naturals.
