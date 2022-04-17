Rush win regular season finale over Oilers

It was a slow start to the season, but the Wind Surge are headed back to Wichita on a four-game winning streak. After losing five games to start the 2022 season, the Wind Surge won their fourth game in a row on Sunday with a 5-1 victory over Northwest Arkansas to steal the series on the road. It was a rematch from the 2021 league championship series that Wichita lost after winning the regular-season title over the Naturals.

WICHITA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO