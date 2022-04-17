Ben Meyers News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
The Boston Bruins have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins are postseason bound for the sixth straight season under coach Bruce Cassidy and 13th time in the last 15 seasons overall. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored for the B's while Jeremy Swayman turned aside 23 of 24 shots he faced from Sidney Crosby and the mighty Pens.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are right around the corner and four teams can book their ticket on Saturday. So far in the East, Florida, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Carolina, the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh have clinched their spot, while in the West, Colorado is the only team that has. As mentioned,...
The Boston Bruins fought and fought and it paid off. Boston defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon to end its three-game losing streak, winning 2-1 thanks to goals by Trent Frederic and Erik Haula. Marc McLaughlin was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was...
The St. Louis Blues will have to play Sunday's matchup against the Nashville Predators without defenseman Nick Leddy, who left Saturday's 6-5 overtime win vs. Minnesota after being cut under the eye. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's game that Leddy was questionable for Sunday's game against the...
The Jack Eichel trade is the internet gift that keeps on giving. OK, we know that it's been a minute since Jack Eichel was shipped out of Buffalo. But while we did our daily scroll of social media, we came across what may be the funniest reaction to the trade yet.
DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
In the second part of the series looking at players with the best value contracts in the NHL this season, we go to centermen. There are a number of centres who have played very well this season on cheap deals. Some will be paid next season while others are still locked up on their great deals. Let’s take a look at the centres with the best value in 2021-22 and some honourable mentions.
If you want to know why the Buffalo Sabres swept the season series from the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time in 20 years, just look at the special teams. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts from Sunday’s 5-3 win:
GLENDALE, AZ. - Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour offered health updates on three players following morning skate in Arizona Monday. Captain Jordan Staal is considered day-to-day after being hit by Cale Makar Saturday night in Denver. #11 left the game during the third period and did not return. Staal did skate with his teammates ahead of the meeting with the Coyotes, however will not play.
I remember it like it was yesterday, even if it was 15 years ago. I was an athlete (and I use the term loosely) growing up. I played all sports and enjoyed all of them. Whether it was soccer or baseball, hockey or tennis, basketball or volleyball, football or anything else involving a ball, cleats, skates, racquet and uniform, I loved it.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Buffalo Sabres took another one from the Flyers on Sunday, this one a 5-3 win on the road for their 2nd straight win and 3rd win in their last four games. Just like...
Leafs Nation got a bit of a shock Sunday when Sheldon Keefe announced before the New York Islanders’ game that the Toronto Maple Leafs’ league’s leading scorer Auston Matthews was going to be in the press box with a day-to-day minor issue. As it was, the Maple...
Forward Paul Stastny’s contract is due at the end of the season and it’d be in the Winnipeg Jets’ best interest to lock him up before someone else does. The 36-year-old has resurged as one of the club’s top point producers this year. He’s registered 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 65 games on the season and according to Elite Prospects‘ projected stats, he’s due to finish with 23 goals.
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings contained Florida in the first period Sunday, then the Panthers showed why they are the hottest and most explosive team in the NHL. Florida scored four unanswered goals in the second period to break the game open and defeated Detroit 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
The New York Rangers (off a win in their last game) and the Winnipeg Jets (off a loss) will meet on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. New York claimed a 4-0 victory at home its last time out on April 16 against the Detroit Red Wings. Three Rangers skaters recorded two points each, including Alexis Lafreniere (two goals) and Mika Zibanejad (one goal and one assist).
