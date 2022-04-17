UFC on ESPN 34 video: Hear from each winner backstage
LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 34 took place Saturday with 14 bouts on the slate, and we’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.
In the main event, welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad squared off in a rematch of a 2016 fight Luque won by first-round knockout. Muhammad got his revenge Saturday by scoring a sound unanimous decision win.
You can hear from Muhammad and every UFC on ESPN 34 winner by checking out their post-fight scrums below.
