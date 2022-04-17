ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC on ESPN 34 video: Hear from each winner backstage

By Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 34 took place Saturday with 14 bouts on the slate, and we’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.

In the main event, welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad squared off in a rematch of a 2016 fight Luque won by first-round knockout. Muhammad got his revenge Saturday by scoring a sound unanimous decision win.

You can hear from Muhammad and every UFC on ESPN 34 winner by checking out their post-fight scrums below.

Heili Alateng after TKO win over Kevin Croom

Sam Hughes after majority decision win vs. Istela Nunes

Jordan Leavitt after split decision win vs. Trey Ogden

Martin Buday after technical decision win vs. Chris Barnett

Rafa Garcia after second-round submission of Jesse Ronson

Drakkar Klose after second-round TKO of Brandon Jenkins

Pannie Kianzad after unanimous decision win vs. Lina Lansberg

Devin Clark after third-round knockout of William Knight

Mounir Lazzez after unanimous decision win vs. Ange Loosa

Pat Sabatini after unanimous decision win vs. TJ Laramie

Mayra Bueno Silva after unanimous decision win vs. Wu Yanan

Andre Fialho after first-round TKO of Miguel Baeza

Caio Borralho after technical decision win vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Belal Muhammad after unanimous decision win vs. Vicente Luque

