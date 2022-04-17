ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Twitter reacts to Belal Muhammad's sound victory over Vicente Luque in UFC on ESPN 34 headliner

By MMA Junkie Staff
 2 days ago
Belal Muhammad continued his winning ways Saturday night at UFC on ESPN 34, defeating Vicente Luque by unanimous decision in the main event between welterweight contenders at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The victory marked Muhammad’s eighth consecutive fight without a loss as he’s accumulated seven victories and one no contest, squarely inserting himself into the 170-pound title picture – although he called out Colby Covington after his performance.

Check below for some of the top Twitter reactions to Muhammad’s impressive win over Luque.

MMA Junkie

Mike Bohn

Matthew Wells

Farah Hannoun

Aljamain Sterling

Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo

