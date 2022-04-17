Rush win regular season finale over Oilers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Once Tyson Helgesen had finished playing college hockey, he knew where he wanted to play next: The Rapid City Rush, captained by his own brother, Kenton. Ben Burns spoke to both brothers to learn what makes their relationship on and off the ice special.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to put a halt to their five game losing streak after 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Kris Bubic got the start for the Royals, going 4.1 innings, giving up two hits, one run and four strikeouts. The Royals bullpen had a very solid outing, giving up […]
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 30 years ago at 22 years old, Donnivan Schaeffer’s life was cut short when he was murdered in Rapid City. Schaeffer was a talented archer and to commemorate his life the Donnivan Schaeffer Memorial Trophy was created. It’s awarded to one male and one female in the South Dakota’s Archer Association State Indoor Shoot.
It was a slow start to the season, but the Wind Surge are headed back to Wichita on a four-game winning streak. After losing five games to start the 2022 season, the Wind Surge won their fourth game in a row on Sunday with a 5-1 victory over Northwest Arkansas to steal the series on the road. It was a rematch from the 2021 league championship series that Wichita lost after winning the regular-season title over the Naturals.
