Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Earnest Winston will likely be fired Tuesday after less than three years on the job. Driving the news: The school board will meet at 12:30pm to discuss “matters related to superintendent contracts.” Multiple outlets have reported that Winston, who had a contract through 2025, was given the option to resign or be […] The post Reports: CMS board to vote to terminate superintendent Winston today appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO