ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Seeking the Truth: Burns middle students learn lessons by interacting with peers across globe

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjVas_0fBdFxha00
Teacher Teresa Perkins talks with eighth grade students Olivia Chapman, left, Syrena Thompson and Kirstyn Hall on Friday about their news project in class at Burns Middle School. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The news project Teresa Perkins and her Burns Middle School students have been working on the past few weeks has been an eye-opening experience for her as a teacher, because it’s been a way to introduce students to the world beyond the four walls of her classroom.

Perkins, BMS computer applications teacher, has been able to introduce the topic of finding credible news sources with students through a different lens. By using the PenPal Schools platform, her students have been able to discuss many topics with teens from around the world.

According to penpalschools.com, students connect through the online social media platform from all over the world every day to read, write and create original projects. More than 250,000 students in 150 countries participate and collaborate.

In Perkins’ class each week, students have “Real Talk Time,” in which they discuss topics that interest them. One day students brought up something they saw on TikTok, and they wondered how and why someone would disseminate misinformation on social media. They discussed the dangers of unreliable or incorrect news and the reasons why it could potentially draw an audience.

When it came time for her eighth grade students to choose a theme on which to focus with their pen pals, students chose unreliable news.

“My students chose (unreliable) news (accounts) because they are affected by (unreliable) news on their social media accounts,” Perkins said, adding that she was surprised at first the topic had the most votes in her class.

Students honed in on a specific question to ask of their pen pals: How does misinformation affect the different communities around the world? They watched YouTube videos and read articles each day and responded to discussion board questions on the PenPal Schools’ website. Through the site, students were allowed to connect with three students from different countries.

They were given the option to choose two students from the U.S., but were asked to choose at least one student from a different country. They also have been tracking their discussions and what countries their pen pals are from.

“As a class, we have a map that hangs in the hallway to showcase all the places we have discovered through this experience,” Perkins said. “We have communities with students from 23 countries and six states in the United States.”

More from this section

Some of the other countries include Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Kuwait, Germany and Brazil.

Students generally have been surprised to learn how their counterparts from across the globe are impacted by misinformation, Perkins said.

One topic of conversation was how gossip impacts communities, she said.

“A pen pal from the Dominican Republic shared that if you start a rumor or gossip in school, you could get suspended for up to two weeks from school,” she said.

Her students thought that was a harsh punishment for that offense, and they discussed how rumors or gossip can be hurtful and lead to disrupted learning.

To top off the project, students were asked to create a resource that could be used with students or adults to help recognize unreliable news sources and misinformation. The resource could be a document, presentation, video or a website, and it was created using the information students gathered through their pen pal exchange.

Perkins said her students learned quickly that not all countries are the same as the U.S., and she said the experience was enlightening for all involved.

“This has been one of my favorite projects to do with students this semester, because it has given the students a whole picture of the world,” she said. “Students are relating to other students their own age from around the world.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Students learn lesson on the dangers of drinking and driving

CHISHOLM – A local non-profit is playing an active role in bringing awareness to the topics of underage alcohol consumption and drinking and driving to students at Chisholm High School. Students had an opportunity last week to try out Fatal Vision Goggles, alcohol impairment simulation goggles. The event was coordinated by Chisholm KIDS PLUS with the assistance of Chisholm Police Officer Bill Purdy, who is a former Chisholm School Resource Officer. ...
CHISHOLM, MN
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burns Middle School#Bms#Penpalschools Com#Tiktok
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

“I felt like it was racially motivated”, Teacher forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media

The unidentified teacher was forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media. The sophomore student who recorded part of the incident on her phone said the verbal outburst happened after the educator told students to put their phones and computers away. One of the students didn’t comply and made a joke, which reportedly prompted the outburst.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Japan
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Teachers want term to end EARLY as rising Covid cases make keeping schools open 'unsustainable' and whole classes of kids are sent home if 10 children catch the virus

South Australian children could finish their schooling term early amid rising Covid cases among students and staff absences. The Australian Education Union, which represents state public school teachers, called for term one to finish a week early as large teacher and student absences are 'not sustainable.'. Education Department chief executive...
WORLD
Shreveport Magazine

“I’m just fed up with the racism around”, High school educator says he is suing a white student after surveillance video caught the schoolboy leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months

Black teacher claims a white student placed a banana in his classroom doorway for months. He is now suing the tenth-grade student. The high school history teacher says he is suing the white student after surveillance video caught the student leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months. The educator is now suing the 10th-grader, alleging repeated acts of racism in the high school. The man is reportedly one of the few black teachers at the predominately white high school and has claimed the recurring gesture was an obvious act of harassment.
SOCIETY
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Fort Worth

“Are you born in the United States?” Allegedly drunk, psychology professor at the ‘most liberal college in America’ was caught on video disturbing local business employees saying racial and offending comments

Described by The Atlantic as the ‘most liberal college in America’ few years ago and by P. Review as “one of the most distinctive colleges in the nation,” the Reed College recently gathered a lot of attention nationwide after a Reed College professor was seen in a viral video making offensive and racist comments at a local business drive-thru while in his vehicle and allegedly drunk. Few days after the video was posted on TikTok, the college made their first public announcement informing everyone they are aware of the incident supporting the victims in the video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Channel 3000

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students — a pandemic solution left out of new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next.
EDUCATION
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
298
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy