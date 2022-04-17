New Beginnings to screen documentary

New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services will release its Green Dot documentary with a screening Monday at Owensboro Community and Technical College.

Green Dot, according to Rhonda Howard, prevention coordinator with New beginnings, is a nationally-recognized strategy focused on preventing power-based personal violence.

Power-based violence, she said, might include sexual violence, partner violence, child abuse, harassment, bullying or stalking. It is “any type of violence where someone uses their power and control to hurt somebody else,” she said.

Green Dot, Howard said, started around 2009, and the 13 rape crisis centers throughout Kentucky, including New Beginnings, began working with local high schools and students, teaching them how to approach a situation where they might be witnessing potential power-based violence.

“It’s based on the belief that the greatest power to end violence is through bystanders, which is all of us — we’re all bystanders,” she said.

Howard said as the program has grown, the organization has begun shifting some of its focus to community training.

However, she said New Beginnings launched its community Green Dot training at the beginning of the pandemic, which has stifled some of the outreach about the training and how it helps reduce violence and create a safer community.

“To reduce violence in our community, we need a lot of people on board,” she said.

It’s hoped that the documentary screening will cultivate interest and bring more people on board to get involved with Green Dot training.

“We wanted to share the story about how Green Dot unfolded in our community,” she said, “but also Kentucky, because our whole state of Kentucky is working on bringing Green Dot, not just into our high schools, but also to our community members.”

Through the documentary, Howard said viewers can go into local organizations, businesses and schools that have received Green Dot training to see how it has affected them and empowered them to become active bystanders against violence.

The hope, she said, is that it will spur questions and interest in the training locally, encouraging more businesses, organizations, churches or even individuals to participate and take a stand against violence.

“A lot of them talk about how it’s changed their behavior when they see a situation, even if it’s something as little as someone looking upset in a parking lot,” she said. “Instead of walking by them, just checking in to make sure they’re OK and saying, ‘Hey, do you need help?’ ”

The screening is at 5:30 p.m. Monday at OCTC’s Blandford Hall.

“We all play a role in reducing violence, and we all can do something … it’s not hard,” she said. “It’s those choices we make when we see a situation — say it’s a situation where a family member is in an abusive relationship — instead of ignoring it or getting upset because a person won’t listen to you, it’s understanding how to handle that situation, how to help them and knowing that when you do that, you’re reducing violence.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360