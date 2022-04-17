ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, KY

The Center offering help for parents

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago

The Center will begin its parenting classes Monday, April 18, to help parents develop better relationships with their children and learn more positive ways of disciplining.

The parenting classes offered by The Center is a five-week program that meets virtually once a week.

The classes offer both evening and morning sessions each week to make classes accessible to as many families as possible.

Megan Brannon, instructor and family outreach coordinator for The Center, said the classes help families set goals and give them the tools to achieve them throughout their time in the program.

Through parenting classes, Brannon said parents will first learn how to take care of themselves and address issues they may be struggling with.

“As a parent, you have to take care of yourself before you can take care of others,” she said.

Throughout the next four weeks, she said parents will learn about the brain, what their child’s brain looks like and what might be happening in the brain if there has been trauma in the household and how to heal from that, healthy relationships and connecting with children, empathy and boundaries and, finally, discipline.

Many parents involved in the classes, she said, are either court ordered or just want to learn how to better connect with their children.

“It’s just many parents that really need help,” she said. “They’re just at the point where they’re struggling, and they don’t know how to help their kiddos and a lot of times, they have to learn how to help themselves before they can realize what’s going on with their kiddos.”

More from this section

Many parents coming into the class, Brannon said, are initially concerned with how to connect and appropriately discipline their children.

Before teaching discipline, however, she said it is important to give parents the tools they need to develop a healthy relationship with their children and potentially prevent certain behaviors before they begin by giving positive reinforcement.

Brannon said discipline comes last because parents should first learn how to connect with their children, develop a healthy relationship and empathize with them.

“We have to make sure we are feeling the way that our children are feeling, and also, to set boundaries for ourselves and for our kiddos,” she said. “It helps the parents understand where their child’s at, why they’re having big feelings, why they’re being emotional.”

Brannon said the classes not only help parents understand and connect with children, but also create an opportunity for families to participate in its many other services as well, including supervised visitations, assistance, anger management and many others.

“A lot of the families we encounter are maybe not only struggling with parenting, but maybe they’re struggling with utilities or they need therapy, or a lot of them need our visitation room,” she said. “We really want to ensure it’s a one-stop shop.”

For more information or to register for the classes, call The Center at 270-684-3837 or visit the website TheCenterODC.org.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Annual conference offers guidance to teen parents in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is hosting its 36th annual Central Valley Teen Parent Conference on Wednesday. The event is aimed at providing teen mothers and fathers with important information about parenting. Kayla Wilson, a program specialist with the student intervention and prevention department, says the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Portsmouth Times

Parents can help kids struggling with social media

Social media is a big part of young people’s lives. Psychology Today reports that social media use is now the most common activity children and teenagers engage in, with the majority of users accessing social media platforms several times each day through their personal cell phones. Social media has...
KIDS
WYTV.com

Positive Parenting: One call to save a child

(WYTV) – In the last year, about one in seven children in the U.S. have experienced child abuse or neglect. It can have profound impacts on children’s behavioral, physical and cognitive abilities as they navigate through their lives. Jennifer Collar, with Mahoning County Children Services, says a vigilant...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Psych Centra

Why Narcissistic Parents Infantilize Their Adult Children

Some parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) tend to treat their adult children as an extension of themselves. Here’s how you can cope. Infantilization of adult children can be a common behavior among parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental health condition characterized by behaviors like:
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Can Life Events Change Your Personality?

Although personality trait change is common, it is surprisingly unpredictable from ordinary life experiences. This may be because many experiences contribute to each change, people react to them differently, or both. It can be comforting that our traits are not at the mercy of individual events that life throws at...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Center
psychologytoday.com

Letting Go of a Relationship: Is Grief a Disorder?

Responses to loss are as distinctive as the individuals who experience them. Diagnoses such as prolonged grief may encourage the misunderstanding that grief is something we need to get over. Navigating through the grief of loss may be far more complicated if we are involved in a soul mate relationship...
MENTAL HEALTH
Motherly

10 secrets for raising a kind and compassionate child

This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. It has been updated. We all want the best for our children. I think that's something all parents can agree on no matter who you are or what your life looks like. It's something that unifies us as parents. Setting our...
KIDS
KTBS

Washington Community Center offers programs to youth and adults

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A new community center in Texarkana, Arkansas has officially open their doors. The Washington Community Development Center held a grand-opening Saturday at the former Washington Academy Building on Marietta Street. The facility includes a recreational wing, as well as, plenty of space for educational programs. Organizers say...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Tribune-Review

Parents-to-be offered 'Birthday' shower in Tarentum

First United Presbyterian Church in Tarentum is getting decked out for a baby shower where several moms-to-be will be feted but none of the guests will be acquainted. The church at 913 Lock St. is hosting the community event to provide baby items to families in need. “We want to...
TARENTUM, PA
Psych Centra

How to Build Your Self-Esteem

Most people experience twinges of low self-esteem now and then, but if it’s affecting your life, you can learn how to boost your confidence in a few simple ways. Do you constantly criticize yourself for things that you say or do or find that you say you say sorry a lot? Chances are, you may have low self-esteem.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Smoky Mountain News

Sponsored: Teaching Kids & Teens Healthy Financial Habits

It is never too early to teach children and adolescents about budgeting and finance. Even the youngest of kids can learn how to manage money in a healthy way. The goal is for them to create habits that move with them into adulthood and ensure they make wise financial decision throughout their lives.
KIDS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RiverValley Behavioral Health receives $246K grant

RiverValley Behavioral Health will receive $246,800 to implement a recovery house dedicated to women in recovery. The funding is a part of a $4.9 million grant package announced by Gov. Andy Beshear to help address Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome by offering comprehensive treatment and recovery services to pregnant and parenting women.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
The Ledger

LOCAL HEALTH CLASSES

AdventHealth has returned to a combination of in-person and virtual health talks. AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills offer free virtual health talks to be broadcast on AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills’ Facebook pages. https://www.facebook.com/AdventHealthZephyrhills/. https://www.facebook.com/AdventHealthDadeCity//. HEALTH TALK: BONE AND JOINT HEALTH: In-person, 2 p.m. April 19, Sarah...
LAKELAND, FL
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
298
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy