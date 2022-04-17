ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1

SFGate
 2 days ago

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Brown 9 (Lizotte), 1:41. 2, Los Angeles, Danault 24...

www.sfgate.com

FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Molly’s Pub a real place?

Molly’s Pub is a staple on Chicago Fire. It’s been the hangout of choice for the 51 since season 1, and has gone through several different iterations on its way to becoming the safe haven it is now. The show does such a good job of evoking the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
epicstream.com

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Spoilers & Update: Here's Why Jose Torres Looks Familiar

Fans are excited to see more of Hank Voight and Anna Avalos in Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 18. Jose Torres, a new recruit, is featured in the episode New Guard. Torres is played by Dennis Garcia, and it appears that the new Chicago P.D. It's possible that a member of the cast will have issues with the Intelligence Unit. Here's everything you need to know about the character, including previous appearances by fans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit is the No. 1 pizza city in America, study says

Detroit was arguably already the pizza capital of the Midwest, but now it can add "pizza capital of the United States" to the list, according to a recent study. The Motor City ranks high on multiple metrics, according to anytimeestimate.com, to gain that title. We have the most independent pizzerias per capita (6 per...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Machine Gun Kelly announces world tour with one stop in Michigan with Avril Lavigne

Machine Gun Kelly is about to embark on a world tour, his first ever arena tour, performing 52 concerts across North America and Europe with one stop in Michigan in 2022. The multi-platinum selling artist will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, July 3. Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior will open for him. Tickets (starting at $29.50) go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, via SeatGeek or at StubHub.
DETROIT, MI
St. Joseph Post

NHL's St. Louis Blues will play a game in Kansas

WICHITA —For the first-time ever, the National Hockey League is headed to Wichita. The Arizona Coyotes and St Louis Blues will face off at Intrust Bank Arena on September 24 for an NHL preseason matchup, according to a social media report from the arena. For the current season, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Chicago

White Sox vs. Guardians game postponed due to rain and snow in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Monday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of bad weather.The game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch after rain and snow fell most of the day and temperatures dropped into the 30s.The teams were rescheduled for a day-night doubleheader on July 12.The postponement washed out a matchup of AL Cy Young Award winners between Chicago's Dallas Keuchel and Cleveland's Shane Bieber.Bieber is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) was the Cy Young winner with...
CHICAGO, IL

