ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva, AL

Boys & Girls Club volunteer Jeffery Ayers mentors kids

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIUGq_0fBdEuA200
Buy Now Volunteer Jeffery Ayers chats with a group of students at the Oak Park Boys & Girls Club. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

As kids from the Oak Park Boys & Girls Club sat in a circle and shouted out what sports they want to play as they grow up, Jeffery Ayers joined them and offered a reminder.

He explained that the most important thing was their grades and that by getting good grades, they could do anything they wanted.

Offering wise counsel to kids is something Ayers does frequently. He volunteers with the club three to four times a week and said it was a natural commitment to make. His parents, Bernice Ayers and Mose Chester Ayers, were on the board of directors for the Eva Sterrs Boys & Girls Club, and he grew up going there.

“With both of (my parents) giving back and making sure kids had something to do after school and during summers, it’s something that was instilled in me and my brother,” Jeffery Ayers said.

Mose taught his sons not just to live in the community but to be a part of the community and give back. Jeffery Ayers said the club has always been a part of his life and is a safe haven for kids while their parents work.

“The kids need more men present, especially the young men. Those who are coming from single (parent) families, they have questions that mom can’t answer,” Ayers said. “So often you find that men are in and out of their lives, so you’ve got to be a constant.”

Whatever the kids need help with, Ayers said he will do. That may be mentoring, helping them with math or reading or simply helping them focus.

Ayers said sometimes the kids need to be reminded that if they focus and complete whatever needs to be done, like homework, then they will have time to do what they want. Ayers said he has to establish with the kids that he is an adult and has life experience.

He said patience with the kids goes a long way. Ayers also said he listens because that is the key to helping the kids. He said they just want to be heard, to get it out and get it over with.

He said he'll walk them through their emotions.

"OK, you’re mad. What made you mad? How can we make you unmad? Let’s move on from that, that was a moment. You’re entitled to be mad, but let’s not let the anger get you in something that’s going to be long going. Shake it off, move forward,” he said.

Ayers hopes that the club members see him as someone who they can talk to and who is an example for them.

His brother, Chester Maurice Ayers, is director of the Oak Park Boys & Girls Club. Chester said since Jeffery is not paid staff, he has a different point of view as a volunteer.

The kids see the staff every day, Chester said, so when a volunteer like Jeffery Ayers comes around, the kids tend to take what Ayers says more to heart.

Jeffery Ayers said, “Each kid is individual. You can talk to a group, but you’ve really got to make contact individually, so they’ll take you seriously.”

Each kid is an investment, he said. His return, Ayers said, is when the kids come back as a success and tell him they used to go to the Boys & Girls Club. Ayers said it is an investment that will continue to grow.

“As long as this Boys & Girls Club is available for them, they have a place to go to keep them out of the street. And then they have positive people around them, and they have an opportunity to get their studies done before they go home so they can have their own time."

Not everyone gets the best opportunity, Ayers said, but he tells the kids that everyone gets some type of opportunity, and it is up to them to make the best of it.

Ayers said when it comes to volunteering with kids, “Sometimes just being present is all it takes.”

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Boys and Girls Club teaching trades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Skilled trades are becoming less and less popular as collegehas been pushed too many as the only path into adulthood. The Boys and Girls Club in FortWayne Indiana is trying to change that for local students.Project Blueprint has their response to put valuable skills in the hands of the future. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WSAZ

Summer program at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club has announced the opening of registration for the upcoming summer program. Eleven weeks of fun and educational programming will be offered at Club locations on the West Side of Charleston and in St. Albans. The summer program includes an...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Eva, AL
Local
Alabama Society
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington teen named ‘Youth of the Year’ by Community Boys & Girls Club

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Community Boys & Girls Club announced Joquin Dingle as their 2022 Youth of the Year. The middle-schooler is the captain of his football team and has been involved in junior staff which is a workforce development program. He also serves as the vice president of the Keystone club, which focuses on leadership and giving back to the community.
WILMINGTON, NC
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Boys#Mentoring#Charity
KFOX 14

Aaron, Alvin Jones foundation donates shoes to Socorro ISD students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The A&A All the Way Foundation donated shoes to students at two schools in the Socorro Independent School District. They donated to Sierra Vista Elementary School and Myrtle Cooper Elementary School. The event took place at both schools at noon and 1 p.m. The...
SOCORRO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Good Samaritan Foundation Golf Outing coming soon

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This spring the Good Samaritan Foundation is once again hosting its annual golf outing. The outing will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at Cypress Hills Golf Club. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided and proceeds from the tournament will […]
VINCENNES, IN
WRAL News

Sanford golf tournament raises $10K for child cancer nonprofit

Families of children diagnosed with cancer in North Carolina now have a source of financial and personal support. Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas serves as a "safety net" even if affected families have to go outside of the state to pursue life-saving treatment for their child. On April...
SANFORD, NC
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
231
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy