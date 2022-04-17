ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Thousands descend on downtown Decatur for first 3rd Friday of year

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJacM_0fBdEtHJ00

The 14th annual 3rd Friday season began in downtown Decatur on Friday evening with possibly its largest crowd ever, lured to the event by new attractions, a lull in the pandemic and pleasant weather.

More than 50 classic cars, a mechanical bull, live music, line dancing, kids' games, the Easter bunny and plenty of food vendors kept the crowds entertained and fed. Local merchants and restaurants were pleased with the heavy foot traffic that translated into sales.

Food truck vendors also had no shortage of customers. Pulled pork brisket, pork sandwiches and nachos had folks standing in line.

Dining at restaurant patios and eating at tables in the middle of closed-off Second Avenue were popular activities Friday night.

Dede Quarry, president of the Downtown Decatur Merchants Association, was wowed by the crowd.

“Hands down, this is the most I’ve ever seen here,” she said before sunset Friday. “I believe Good Friday may have helped us. Some people had the day off and have been able to get here sooner than normal. I know some of our bigger churches had events tonight and that might have helped get people out, too.”

Among the thousands attending Friday night was Carter Somerset, a retired engineer from Decatur.

“After COVID, it’s nice to be outside and doing things like this again,” Somerset, 66, said while purchasing hot dogs for his wife Glenda and himself. “Seeing those old cars here was like taking a trip down memory lane. It’s a good event the city has going here.”

Marty Fox and his wife Carol of Guntersville were staying busy selling hot dogs, snacks, soft drinks and even cotton candy to a long line of hungry festivalgoers.

“This is the first time we’ve been here, but we’ll most likely be back,” Marty Fox said. He said he brought about 160 hot dogs. Looking at the line, he said he might run out. He said the Chicago-style chili cheese dog and slaw dogs were in high demand Friday night.

Laura Horton of Decatur smiled and snapped photos of her son Noah, 1, visiting with the Easter bunny.

“Kids here are having a great time,” Laura Horton said. “There’s something here for everyone.”

Nearby Jennifer Mendoza watched face-painting artist Babette Shedd colorfully decorate her 5-year-old daughter Alia’s face.

“It is really a nice environment here,” Jennifer Mendoza said. “It’s nice to come out here and see friends and a crowd, especially with the pandemic easing a little bit. It’s really nice to see the smiles and faces. I am able to spend quality time with my daughter here with so much to do.”

Shedd, a regular vendor at 3rd Fridays, said she projected she would paint about 40 faces Friday night.

Line dancing in the intersection of Second Avenue and Moulton Street with tunes by Rick Wallace of Celebrations Music was popular all evening. On the north end of Second Avenue, award-winning singer and guitarist Buddy Jewell performed for most of the evening.

Madison’s Ed Sullivan said the vintage cars and mechanical bull were big draws that caught his attention. “The guys operating the bull run it very well and make sure everyone stays safe," he said.

Lincoln Almonte, 9, of Huntsville braved a ride on the bull, owned by the Western-themed store Abasroka on Second Avenue. He said the padding that surrounded the bull made it worth a try.

“I wasn’t scared,” he said proudly. “When I fell off, it had a soft bounce. It was a lot of fun.”

His mom, Mary Almonte, said her family was there enjoying pizza and doing some shopping. “We heard about it Thursday and thought it would be a fun thing to do,” she said.

Greg Thompson of Decatur had his 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle “under construction” on display and enjoyed answering questions about it and chatting with other classic car enthusiasts.

“Everyone enjoys looking at the old cars and I get to talk about it,” he said. “That is pretty cool when you think about it.”

Decatur Councilman Kyle Pike said he was excited to see 3rd Friday launch a new year. “Some of the merchants are able to cover their rent with what they bring in with the extra people downtown with this event,” he said while taking in some of the fun. “It’s great to see the large number of people out here.”

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the event is a way to help downtown Decatur flourish. He said some merchants are hiring extra staff to accommodate the influx of 3rd Friday business.

“What (Downtown Decatur Merchants Association has) done as an association has really had a positive impact on our city,” he said. “We have a 98% rental rate on Second Avenue and on Bank Street. Things are happening in downtown Decatur.”

At Indigo’s boutique on Second Avenue, business was strong all day, said co-owner Monica Chesser. “From last year’s 3rd Friday, I’d say our sales are up 50% this 3rd Friday. We’ve had people in here all day. You can say today was a good 3rd Friday.”

Joey Crews, owner of Shops on 2nd Avenue, called foot traffic in his store Friday evening “amazing.”

“COVID is low and business is superb. I’m elated,” he said.

Quarry said the DDRA is planning different themes for each 3rd Friday. In May it will be “make some noise” to reflect “all of the construction going on downtown.”

“We’ll have more food trucks and a battle of the bands,” she said. “'Positively Decatur' are the words for the new story-telling campaign," she said of a Decatur public relations effort coordinated by Red Sage Communications. "If anything screams positively Decatur, this is it. We have a very positive outlook for downtown Decatur.”

She said the monthly events are planned through October.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Are more food trucks coming to downtown Decatur? Council considers changes

DECATUR — Decatur could see more food trucks in the central business district in the near future. Currently, food trucks are only permitted downtown during special events, festivals and celebrations. Outside of downtown, food truck vendors obtain a food handling permit from the Macon County Health Department and must set up on private parking lots.
DECATUR, IL
WDAM-TV

First Hubfest in three years held in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people visited downtown Hattiesburg Saturday for the first Hubfest in three years. The 35th Hubfest featured 14 live music acts on four different stages and more than 200 hundred arts and crafts booths and food vendors. “It’s good for these people to see the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAAY-TV

Culver’s opening soon in Decatur

If you’re in Decatur and craving Butterburgers, frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds, you’ll soon be able to get them and much, much more. They’ll be at the newest location of Culver’s, set to open at 2009 6th Ave. SE in Decatur. Franchise owners hope to have the restaurant open by the end of May.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Madison, AL
Decatur, AL
Government
City
Guntersville, AL
The Decatur Daily

City sold fire station at $81,500 above appraised amount

The Decatur city attorney on Friday disclosed the appraised amount of Fire Station 5, which was $81,500 below what the city sold it for in a Thursday closing. City Attorney Herman Marks said the 60-year-old Danville Road Southwest building, which will be replaced later this year with a newly constructed fire station nearby on Modaus Road, appraised for $145,000. It sold for $226,500.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Jewell
The Decatur Daily

Food Truck Friday in downtown returns next week

An outdoor culinary event begun last year will return next week to Old Decatur for another season. The first Food Truck Friday of 2022 will take place April 1, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Bank and Church streets. Food trucks on site will be Get Loaded, Just Wing It and Tacos Los Volcanes.
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#Pulled Pork#Soft Drinks#Cotton Candy#Classic Car
WAAY-TV

Decatur narrows police chief search to 3 finalists

Three men with ties to the Decatur Police Department are in line to be the city's next police chief. Interim chief Todd Pinion, retired Capt. Chris Jones and retired Lt. James Buchli will be interviewed later this month. A public reception for the three candidates will be held after the...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Plant Sale in Anniston

The Longleaf Botanical Gardens is hosting their Spring Plant Sale on Friday April 22nd and 23rd, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. April showers bring May flowers! Join us for the Longleaf Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23. Their team has been working hard to bring the best selection of trees, shrubs, and flowers to you. Shop a wide selection of blooming beauties, such as camellias, azaleas, and more, that are sure to make your garden or landscape pop amongst the neighborhood. All sales fund the growth of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens. Longleaf Botanical Gardens (LBG) is one of Alabama’s youngest botanical gardens! Established in 2010, LBG is committed to cultivating the connection between people and nature. Follow along to see our growth and learn more!
WAFF

Man charged in Decatur shooting, burglary

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in connection to a Decatur shooting and burglary. Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Spring Avenue in reference to a shooting on Feb. 1. Upon arrival, officers discovered shots has been fired into the victim’s vehicle. DPD says the victim’s home was also burglarized twice.
DECATUR, AL
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Monday Night Chill Rides returns to Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Residents met in downtown Carthage this evening for the return of Monday Night Chill Rides. This beginner-friendly activity focuses on slow bike rides throughout the historic streets of Carthage. Organizers say rides typically last one hour and rides run from April, 18th through late August. COPYRIGHT...
CARTHAGE, MO
The Lima News

Downtown park and amphitheater construction to begin

Lima Rotary Club president Jeff Fitzgerald started his comments, “This is a historic day in downtown Lima. Where we stand is going to be a historic facility for generations past our time.”. The idea originated in 2017 as just an idea. Today the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater...
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
231
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy