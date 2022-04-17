Thousands descend on downtown Decatur for first 3rd Friday of year

The 14th annual 3rd Friday season began in downtown Decatur on Friday evening with possibly its largest crowd ever, lured to the event by new attractions, a lull in the pandemic and pleasant weather.

More than 50 classic cars, a mechanical bull, live music, line dancing, kids' games, the Easter bunny and plenty of food vendors kept the crowds entertained and fed. Local merchants and restaurants were pleased with the heavy foot traffic that translated into sales.

Food truck vendors also had no shortage of customers. Pulled pork brisket, pork sandwiches and nachos had folks standing in line.

Dining at restaurant patios and eating at tables in the middle of closed-off Second Avenue were popular activities Friday night.

Dede Quarry, president of the Downtown Decatur Merchants Association, was wowed by the crowd.

“Hands down, this is the most I’ve ever seen here,” she said before sunset Friday. “I believe Good Friday may have helped us. Some people had the day off and have been able to get here sooner than normal. I know some of our bigger churches had events tonight and that might have helped get people out, too.”

Among the thousands attending Friday night was Carter Somerset, a retired engineer from Decatur.

“After COVID, it’s nice to be outside and doing things like this again,” Somerset, 66, said while purchasing hot dogs for his wife Glenda and himself. “Seeing those old cars here was like taking a trip down memory lane. It’s a good event the city has going here.”

Marty Fox and his wife Carol of Guntersville were staying busy selling hot dogs, snacks, soft drinks and even cotton candy to a long line of hungry festivalgoers.

“This is the first time we’ve been here, but we’ll most likely be back,” Marty Fox said. He said he brought about 160 hot dogs. Looking at the line, he said he might run out. He said the Chicago-style chili cheese dog and slaw dogs were in high demand Friday night.

Laura Horton of Decatur smiled and snapped photos of her son Noah, 1, visiting with the Easter bunny.

“Kids here are having a great time,” Laura Horton said. “There’s something here for everyone.”

Nearby Jennifer Mendoza watched face-painting artist Babette Shedd colorfully decorate her 5-year-old daughter Alia’s face.

“It is really a nice environment here,” Jennifer Mendoza said. “It’s nice to come out here and see friends and a crowd, especially with the pandemic easing a little bit. It’s really nice to see the smiles and faces. I am able to spend quality time with my daughter here with so much to do.”

Shedd, a regular vendor at 3rd Fridays, said she projected she would paint about 40 faces Friday night.

Line dancing in the intersection of Second Avenue and Moulton Street with tunes by Rick Wallace of Celebrations Music was popular all evening. On the north end of Second Avenue, award-winning singer and guitarist Buddy Jewell performed for most of the evening.

Madison’s Ed Sullivan said the vintage cars and mechanical bull were big draws that caught his attention. “The guys operating the bull run it very well and make sure everyone stays safe," he said.

Lincoln Almonte, 9, of Huntsville braved a ride on the bull, owned by the Western-themed store Abasroka on Second Avenue. He said the padding that surrounded the bull made it worth a try.

“I wasn’t scared,” he said proudly. “When I fell off, it had a soft bounce. It was a lot of fun.”

His mom, Mary Almonte, said her family was there enjoying pizza and doing some shopping. “We heard about it Thursday and thought it would be a fun thing to do,” she said.

Greg Thompson of Decatur had his 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle “under construction” on display and enjoyed answering questions about it and chatting with other classic car enthusiasts.

“Everyone enjoys looking at the old cars and I get to talk about it,” he said. “That is pretty cool when you think about it.”

Decatur Councilman Kyle Pike said he was excited to see 3rd Friday launch a new year. “Some of the merchants are able to cover their rent with what they bring in with the extra people downtown with this event,” he said while taking in some of the fun. “It’s great to see the large number of people out here.”

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the event is a way to help downtown Decatur flourish. He said some merchants are hiring extra staff to accommodate the influx of 3rd Friday business.

“What (Downtown Decatur Merchants Association has) done as an association has really had a positive impact on our city,” he said. “We have a 98% rental rate on Second Avenue and on Bank Street. Things are happening in downtown Decatur.”

At Indigo’s boutique on Second Avenue, business was strong all day, said co-owner Monica Chesser. “From last year’s 3rd Friday, I’d say our sales are up 50% this 3rd Friday. We’ve had people in here all day. You can say today was a good 3rd Friday.”

Joey Crews, owner of Shops on 2nd Avenue, called foot traffic in his store Friday evening “amazing.”

“COVID is low and business is superb. I’m elated,” he said.

Quarry said the DDRA is planning different themes for each 3rd Friday. In May it will be “make some noise” to reflect “all of the construction going on downtown.”

“We’ll have more food trucks and a battle of the bands,” she said. “'Positively Decatur' are the words for the new story-telling campaign," she said of a Decatur public relations effort coordinated by Red Sage Communications. "If anything screams positively Decatur, this is it. We have a very positive outlook for downtown Decatur.”

She said the monthly events are planned through October.

