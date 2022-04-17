City sold fire station at $81,500 above appraised amount

The Decatur city attorney on Friday disclosed the appraised amount of Fire Station 5, which was $81,500 below what the city sold it for in a Thursday closing.

City Attorney Herman Marks said the 60-year-old Danville Road Southwest building, which will be replaced later this year with a newly constructed fire station nearby on Modaus Road, appraised for $145,000. It sold for $226,500.

Councilman Carlton McMasters said it was a good thing the appraisal amount wasn’t released before the closing because that could have jeopardized the sale.

Marks had rebuffed previous public records requests from The Decatur Daily and never provided City Council members with the appraisal amount in open meetings, despite a request from Councilman Billy Jackson that he do so.

Marks also on Friday provided to The Daily the cover letter from L.B. Wright & Son Inc. appraiser Terry Kay confirming the appraised amount but he declined to provide the 132-page appraisal report, saying disclosure was not required under the Public Records Act because it was proprietary and the work product of the appraiser.

Not so, said attorney Evans Bailey, who represents the Alabama Press Association.

“When private entities who deal with the government give records to the government, those become public records. … Records that are in the possession of the government are presumed to be open and public unless there’s an exception that applies,” Bailey said, adding that no exception would authorize the city to keep an appraisal document secret.

Marks said his refusal to release the appraisal amount — as distinct from the appraisal document — until after the closing was due to the pendency of the real estate transaction.

“When you’re in the midst of trying to sell property, you don’t tell the prospective buyers. They need to decide what they view the value to be,” Marks said. “We had several different individuals that were interested in the property, so we wanted them to determine the value they wished to pay for it. That was the reason.”

Marks said the pendency of the real estate transaction exempted documents referencing the appraisal amount from the state Public Records Act.

“Are we supposed to publicly negotiate? There’s a provision in (state law) about real estate transactions, that you can have executive sessions and all that,” Marks said. “People experienced in real estate were involved as potential purchasers. We just let the market determine the value. The appraisal would be in our mind, most of the time, the bottom-line (sales price).”

Bailey said discussions about real estate transactions may in some circumstances be held in executive session, an exception to the Open Meetings Act, but that’s an entirely different issue than whether the appraisal document in a city’s possession is exempt from the Public Records Act.

“Just because you can go into executive session under the Open Meetings Act to talk about real estate sales doesn’t mean that a record associated with that sale somehow becomes secret as well,” Bailey said. “A document that the government holds that is related to how they do business — that is part of them doing their job — doesn’t become a secret document just because it could be discussed in a private executive session.”

Marks said an appraisal’s usefulness is limited because a property may have unique value to the buyer. “If you’re an adjoining property owner or if you wanted a corner lot and wanted visibility, there’s all kinds of different factors” that could increase the value for a given purchaser.

Realtor Chase Grisham initially offered $205,000 for the property, where he has said he intends to locate his real estate office after Decatur Fire & Rescue moves into the new station. That offer was higher than an undisclosed offer for the property, which the city had not advertised as being for sale. Decatur Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester presented Grisham's offer to the City Council on Feb. 28.

A third offer of $221,500 came in after Grisham’s initial offer but before the council could vote on awarding him the contract.

Grisham told the council on March 7 that he removed an escalation clause from the original contract after Marks advised him it wasn't needed. In the deleted escalation clause he had agreed to pay $5,000 more than any other offer. Grisham said he was willing to honor that clause with a purchase price of $226,500.

The council members agreed that the escalation clause was the deciding factor, and Marks introduced a proposed ordinance setting an immediate deadline on offers. The revised ordinance was completed at 8:30 p.m. March 7 and set a deadline on offers of 8:30 p.m. March 7.

Despite receiving another late offer, the Decatur City Council on a 4-1 vote, with Jackson casting the nay vote, approved the sale of Fire Station 5 on March 21 to Grisham.

McMasters said the above-appraisal sales price was “great for the city.”

“While I wanted the appraisal public as soon as this process began, I understand why Herman didn’t want to release the appraisal until after closing,” McMasters said. “The appraisal could have jeopardized the sale. Depending on the buyer’s financing situation, the deal could have fallen through for a sales price $81,500 over appraised value.

“I trust our legal team and there was never a doubt the appraised value would be available when the city wasn’t at risk of the deal falling through due to the disparity in appraised (value) versus sales price.”

Grisham on Friday said knowing the difference between the appraised value and what he paid for the building wouldn't have bothered him.

“Value in my opinion is subjective to what you’re using it for. It’s hard to appraise a fire station because, what do you do with it? It’s hard to get a fair amount for something that nobody really has a need for until you actually make a need for it,” Grisham said. “A year from now (after renovations are complete), if I get the building appraised, it will be a completely different conversation.”

